Crane Garden Buildings showcases The RHS Cube for first time at Hampton Court Palace

Crane Garden Buildings at shows

A luxury garden room brand is bringing its signature style and craftsmanship to the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival this July.

Crane Garden Buildings, renowned for designing and building beautiful outdoor spaces, is participating at this year’s show, running from 1-6 July in the historic setting of Hampton Court Palace.

This is the first RHS show that Crane will be bringing a sneak peek of The RHS Cube to – its inaugural building designed in partnership with the RHS.

As one of the UK’s leading creators of premium garden buildings, the Crane stall gives visitors a flavour of its most inspiring garden retreats – including studios, offices, summerhouses, and bespoke spaces that blend style with functionality.

Not only that, but the first sneak peek of The Cube – Crane’s brand-new garden building designed in partnership with the RHS – will be unveiled at the show, giving visitors a glimpse at the initial images of the bold, modern garden studio blending cutting-edge design with decades of inspirational creation.

Peter Mortin, Business Development Manager for Crane Garden Buildings, said: “It’s very exciting to be at Hampton Court again, particularly as this is the first RHS show we are showcasing The RHS Cube at – our first design which has been created in an exciting collaboration with the RHS.

“The festival is the perfect setting to explore how garden buildings can transform the way people live, work, and relax at home.”

Visitors to the Crane stand can expect to experience live product demonstrations, expert consultations on bespoke design and installation, customisation options with design advisors and inspiration for turning outdoor space into a true extension of the home.

Whether you're dreaming of a peaceful retreat, a productive home office, or a garden entertaining space, Crane Garden Buildings brings decades of expertise to help you imagine – and create – your perfect outdoor room.

Visit Crane Garden Buildings at RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival from 1-6 July.