Credits and Rebates for Installing Solar Panels

Solar Panels

Credits and rebates can help to offset the high cost of installing a solar power system. Check out this blog to learn what incentives are typically available.

Installing solar panels can be a significant investment, and that upfront cost can be daunting. However, there are a wide range of grants, rebates, and tax credits typically available that can reduce the cost significantly. These incentives can come from federal, state, and even local programs, so the exact options available will vary depending on where you live. However, here are a few things you can look for to help make your solar power installation more affordable.

Federal Solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC)

The investment tax credit, or ITC, is one of the most well-known incentives for installing solar panels at the federal level. This credit allows homeowners to deduct a percentage of the cost of installing a solar power system on their federal taxes. As of 2025, the IRC provides a 30% credit for residential solar systems, which could save you thousands of dollars. This credit can be applied to the cost of panels, inverters, wiring, and even labor, as long as the system is being installed on a primary or secondary residence.

State-Level Tax Credits and Rebates

On top of the federal ITC, a lot of states also offer their own tax credits or rebates for solar power systems. For example, New York has the NY-Sun Incentive Program, which gives upfront rebates for solar installations based on the size of the system and the system type. In Massachusetts, homeowners putting in solar power systems can tap into the state’s Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target (SMART) program, which pays solar users per kilowatt-hour of energy produced. These programs are designed to encourage solar adoption and make renewable energy more accessible—but most importantly, they can make it more affordable for you.

Local Utility Rebates

Many local utility companies also provide rebates or other financial incentives. These are often performance-based and tied to the amount of electricity your system produces, so it won’t reduce that upfront cost of your installation, but it will help you get a faster return on your investment. For example, Austin Energy in Texas offers a rebate of up to $2,500 for eligible solar power systems and an ongoing incentive for residential customers. Similarly, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has a solar incentive program that offers rebates to both residential and commercial customers.

So, if you’re considering installing a solar power system, but you’re concerned about the upfront cost, do some research into the incentives available in your city and state. Credits and rebates can go a long way towards offsetting the cost of your Trina Solar energy panels, inverters, wiring, and installation expenses. With a little digging (and some paperwork), you just might find that solar power is more affordable than you think.