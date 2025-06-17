There’s a growing reliance of first-time buyers on the so-called “Bank of Mum and Dad”. As housing affordability challenges persist, Home Improvement Expert weighs in on what this means for buyers, families, and the housing market at large.

Buying a home in the UK has increasingly become a family affair. Recent data from Wolf River Electric highlights a significant and growing trend: more than 30% of UK housing transactions now involve financial support from parents or other family members. For first-time buyers, this support is even more crucial. Nearly two-thirds receive help, whether in the form of gifts, loans, or assistance with mortgages.

This growing dependence on the "Bank of Mum and Dad" isn’t just anecdotal. It reflects systemic issues in affordability, income stagnation, and property inflation. According to Wolf River Electric, a leading name in home improvement and residential solar solutions, the current landscape forces many young buyers to prioritize family financial support over independence, creating ripple effects across generations.

Financial Help in UK Home Buying: Key Statistics

Support Type All Purchasers First-Time Buyers (Entrants) Moving Owners Any support ~32% ~65% ~17% Gift/loan ~18% ~33% ~13% Help getting mortgage ~3% ~5% ~2% Inheritance ~12% ~12% ~10% Parental home ~9% ~42% ~2% Parental home & finance ~7% ~17% ~5%

Further supporting this, Savills reported that 57% of mortgaged first-time buyers in 2023 received family assistance, the highest figure since 2012. The total number of supported buyers reached 164,000 in 2023, up from 171,000 in 2022, even as the overall housing market cooled. However, forecasts suggest this reliance may ease slightly as mortgage rates decline.

Year No. of Assisted FTBs Value of Assistance (£m) % Family Assisted (of Mortgaged FTBs) 2021 198,000 10,700 49% 2022 171,000 8,900 46% 2023 164,000 9,400 57% 2024* 163,000 9,300 54% 2025* 174,000 10,100 51% 2026* 170,000 10,100 50%

*Forecasted figures

Why This Matters for Homeowners and the Housing Market

The widening affordability gap is not just a personal hurdle for younger buyers. It’s a societal challenge. With wealth being passed down rather than earned, inequality deepens. Many families stretch their own finances to assist children, sometimes putting their retirement goals at risk. The question becomes: is this model sustainable long-term?

“The increasing dependence on family support for home buying is a direct response to rising property costs, stagnant wages, and a tight lending environment. While it’s heartening to see families come together to help the next generation get on the property ladder, we also need to be cautious. These contributions often represent large chunks of life savings or retirement funds: resources that should be managed wisely.

What we’re also seeing is that once a young buyer is finally in their home, their budget for maintenance, energy efficiency, or renovations is often minimal. That’s where companies come in, offering affordable home improvement and solar solutions that reduce monthly bills and improve home value long term.

If mortgage rates continue to fall as predicted, we may see a soft decline in family-backed purchases, but we’re still far from a self-sustaining system. For now, it’s clear that family support is a necessity,” says Home Improvement Expert, Justin Nielsenfrom Wolf River Electric.

As interest rates begin to decline, reliance on help is projected to dip from 57% (2023) to 50% (2026). But until affordability returns, family support remains the UK buyer’s real estate launchpad.