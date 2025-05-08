Deanfield Rise sees success in Binfield

Deanfield Rise, Binfield

Deanfield Homes has sold over 80% of properties at Deanfield Rise in Binfield, its first development within Berkshire, with only a few properties still remaining.

Deanfield Rise is a thoughtfully designed collection of 42 two- to five-bedroom homes, nestled on the northern edge of Binfield. Surrounded by mature trees and open green space, the development blends seamlessly with the countryside setting and residents can enjoy direct access to the adjacent heritage parkland, perfect for walking, relaxing, or spending time with family.

The homes all feature shaker-style kitchens with integrated appliances, contemporary white Laufen bathroom suites with Hansgrohe brassware, underfloor heating to the ground floor, and air source heat pumps, alongside electric vehicle charging points and ultra-fast fibre broadband connectivity.

Among the remaining homes are The Cranbourne, a three-bedroom detached property; The Blenheim, a three-bedroom semi-detached home; and The Bisham I, a two-bedroom property suited to first-time buyers.

Annette Gaskell, Head of Sales and Marketing at Deanfield Homes, said: “The interest we’ve seen at Deanfield Rise clearly shows that homebuyers are looking for more than just a place to live; they want a community, green surroundings and a home built to modern standards. With only a few homes remaining, we’d encourage anyone considering a move to visit the development and experience it for themselves.”

Deanfield Rise is perfectly located within walking distance of the village centre, which boasts a host of amenities such as a convenience shop, library, village hall, new medical centre and coffee shops. Binfield Preschool, Binfield Primary School and King’s Academy are all located nearby. For family friendly entertainment the nearby Golfplex Centre offers a first-class driving range, sports simulator, adventure golf and brand new Padel courts.

There are reliable transport links to nearby Bracknell, where the mainline train station provides regular services to London Waterloo and Reading, a real bonus for commuters. Ascot Racecourse is also less than six miles from the development.

Deanfield Homes is an experienced housebuilder, specialising in small and medium sized developments in rural locations.

To find out more about Deanfield Rise and register your interest, visit www.deanfieldhomes.co.uk/deanfield-rise or contact selling agents Romans (Bracknell office) on 01344 753110 or email [email protected].