Death of the Toolbox? Weird items used by desperate Brits attempting DIY

72% of Brits admit to a DIY disaster!

Three quarters (74 percent) of Brits admit that they will attempt DIY projects without the proper equipment, while over half (65 percent) have used an object from around the home an average of eight times… all in an effort to get the job done.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Researchers from business insurance experts at Premierline polled the nation and found that 71 percent of individuals have used a kitchen knife as a screwdriver, scissors to trim a hedge (63 percent), a credit card to spread grout (40 percent) – and even used the dinner table to paste wallpaper (38 percent).

Additionally, four in ten (37 percent) admit they have repurposed a kitchen bowl to mix wallpaper paste in, while 36 percent have fixed leaky pipes with sticky tape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other household items that have aided the nation's DIY jobs include broomsticks to clear gutters (33 percent), Tupperware dishes to mix filler (32 percent), rolling pins as hammers (31 percent) and spoons to dig out weeds (31 percent).

No toolbox, no problem to have a go Brits!

And two thirds (66 percent) have even tried to guess if a shelf or picture is level using JUST their eye, rather than a spirit level, with 72 percent adamant that it was straight (sure!) despite missing the right tools.

On average, Brits take on nine DIY jobs a year, despite just 67 percent owning a toolbox, with an average of just 12 tools in total.

One in four (23 percent) say they are ‘rubbish’ and ‘terrible’ at DIY, with 13 percent admitting they end up watching internet tutorials when they want to learn how to do something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, it comes as no surprise that 72 percent of individuals have had a DIY disaster (an average of five in the last year!) which has resulted in half (51 percent) having to call out a professional tradesperson to fix the problem.

Three quarters (74 percent) ended up spending more money to fix the problem than the original cost of the work with the average cost coming in at £1,555 per makeshift fix.

“This research proves how creative Brits can be with their DIY” says Rebecca Leversidge from Premierline.

“While innovation and initiative in the home is admirable, DIY is often a risky substitute for calling in a professional who will have the right skills and tools for the job - especially when it comes at an average cost of £1,555 per fix. These results are truly demonstrative of the fact that cutting corners can lead to costly setbacks!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A professional should have the right insurance in place to cover the jobs they do in your home. A reputable tradesperson usually has insurance such as public liability to protect you and your home, employers’ liability for their team and cover for their tools.

At Premierline we advise businesses from sole trading professionals to large construction firms on the insurance covers they need to protect their business activities, livelihood and customers.

Our advice? Don’t take unnecessary DIY risks. Call in a tradesperson who has business insurance that will protect you and them, should the unexpected happen.”

From public liability and employers’ liability insurance to professional indemnity to cover the advice you provide, Premierline is here to help professionals in arranging the right business insurance.