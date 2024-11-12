Decorate your home: The interior trends taking over in 2025

As 2025 quickly approaches, popular wallpaper and mural company, Hovia, has revealed the trends set to influence interior design over the upcoming year.

From colour-drenched spaces to the return of 70’s retro, the new year promises a fusion of bold aesthetics, wellness-focused spaces, and luxurious yet understated materials.

1. Colour Drenching

Colour drenching is the idea of using a single colour or hue across an entire room. This means decorating all the surfaces the same colour - this can make the room feel bigger and more put together. Catherine Jacob, Head of Design at Hovia, shares her top tips:“Match your wallpaper to your paint for the most accurate colour match. It’s important to remember when colour drenching, you don’t just have to put colour on the walls, adding colour to your woodwork like skirting boards as well as around your doors makes a huge difference!

Add even more colour to your space with soft furnishings. Using cushions, blankets and lampshades in the same colour can add more character and help to bring the room together.”

2. Statement Ceilings

In 2025, more people will be asking themselves, is it just a ceiling or is it an additional wall space waiting to be transformed? The new year will see the ceiling evolve from an often-overlooked feature to a statement-making canvas. Ceilings, whether painted in bold colours, or decorated with beautiful wallpaper patterns, will become an important visual element of modern spaces. Catherine Jacob adds: “At Hovia, we’re seeing an increase in customers using our murals on their ceilings. It’s an exciting way to transform a room and our customers are always blown away when they see what adding a ceiling mural can do to a space.”

3. Well-Being Spaces

Over recent years, dedicating time to well-being has become a priority amongst many, and that’s not about to change in 2025. Whether it be rooms for yoga and meditation, a peaceful library, or even a simple space to put on your favourite music and unwind - well-being spaces in the home are expected to increase in popularity over the next year.

Lorna Wilkins, a wellbeing expert at Tommy Hatto, told Hovia, “Wellness spaces are becoming a huge part of people's interior design renovations because we are utilising our homes so much more than for just being a home. We all seek out places of restoration to improve our mental health, so why not bring that concept into the home? People want to wake up in a room that will set them up for success mentally, and then come home to a place which will mitigate any of those external stressors.

Our homes also serve multi-purpose; for many, it's our place of work so ensuring that you're creating a space to let creative thoughts flow, and promote productivity is key. They are also the places where we exercise, we hold social gatherings, and places where we can focus on our own self-care.”

4. Panoramic Murals

From woodland views to desolate mountain ranges, panoramic murals are a great way to bring the outdoors in, whilst also offering an almost meditative escape from the outside world. These murals work well in any space but they are most impactful when placed in a room designed to relax such as a living room or bedroom.

Catherine Jacob, suggests that “whilst panoramic murals can be an amazing addition to a home, they can also be the perfect choice for a commercial or residential setting such as a restaurant or a hotel room.”

5. Low-Key Luxury

Lowkey luxury is a trend that celebrates understated elegance. The trend focuses on detailed-driven design that has simplicity and subtleness using techniques such as mark marking and contouring.

Lauren Kavanagh, Art Director at Hovia, shares: “Marble is a key material within the low-key luxury trend and we’ve seen a rise in marble being used as a key component across interior design exhibitions. Marble is a luxurious material that adds a lovely splash of colour and texture, we’d recommend using marble side tables, lamp bases or even marble vases to incorporate the material it into your space and achieve the low-key luxury aesthetic.”

6. The 70’s Revival

The 70’s revival will continue to gain momentum right into the new year. This trend has been around for a while now but it evolves into something different every year. In 2025, expect to see more of a classic retro look in comparison to 2024’s funky retro trend.

Lauren Kavanagh adds: “We expect to see a lot of wavy, wiggly lines and shapes throughout designs in 2025 as well as small geometric patterns focusing on circles, arches, and other curved shapes.Popular colours to be expected within this trend are oranges, teal, blues and browns.”

7. Wall Panelling 2.0

​The final trend expected to boom in 2025 is wall panelling. It’s a trend that not only has an aesthetic appeal but also can be a great option for those looking to be more sustainable with their interior choices. Reclaimed wood and bamboo are both fantastic sustainable options and when partnered with complimentary colours, can create an elegant feel to a room.

Lauren Kavanagh adds: “Wood panelling trends have evolved from a more traditional style of panelling like wainscoting, to a modern fluted style. As well as this we are seeing people use more wooden moulding, especially in the beading style, this adds a playful touch to the space.”

For more design inspiration visit: https://hovia.com/uk/inspiration.