Design a productive remote work space: Experts' top tips

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

According to the Office for National Statistics, around 44% of the British public report working from home (WFH) or engaging in hybrid working. With so many of us working from home, our surroundings and comfort are critical to a successful working environment.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tristan Lynch, CEO of home furniture retailer Roseland Furniture, has shared several room layout mistakes that could be negatively affecting your WFH productivity. He has also offered tips on changes you can make to create a more pleasant WFH environment.

Not having a dedicated work area

Many people do not have the luxury of dedicating an entire room to be their home workspace, but having a section of a room solely for work is important for promoting proper work-life balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This could simply be the corner of your living room or bedroom, so long as there is enough space to accommodate a desk, and any work equipment you may need.

When working from home, it can be difficult to switch off and differentiate between home life and work, but defining a separate space can help you achieve proper work-life balance. When you finish for the day, you can simply switch off your laptop and leave that space until the following day.

It is also essential to consider a space free of distractions. Set up your workspace where outside noise, such as traffic, is limited and where you are least likely to be distracted by family or housemates. It is important to have a quiet space where you feel calm, as worrying about noisy distractions is likely to negatively affect your productivity.

Having a cluttered or messy workspace

When creating a dedicated workspace, ensure it is free of any mess and clutter, as this can affect your mindset and overall productivity. In fact, a survey of 2,000 office workers by Brother.co.uk revealed that 40% of people feel that an untidy workspace makes them less productive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Try to keep only the items essential to your work on your desk. These include a laptop/computer, notepad, pen, mug/water bottle, organiser, plant or candle. Try to limit personal items, such as your phone, to three. Avoid eating your lunch and cluttering your desk with dishes, and take your lunch break away from your desk and in a separate room

If you have the space, invest in a reasonably sized cupboard to store files and any other equipment you do not want lying around. If you do not have the space for a cupboard, consider putting up shelves to store files.

Using an uncomfortable desk chair

Sitting at a desk all day hunched over a laptop can be uncomfortable, causing aches and pains. This can ultimately affect the way you work and limit the amount of work you get done.

Choosing an office chair that supports your head, neck, and back can dramatically improve your posture when working at a desk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Look for a height-adjustable chair with lumbar support to accommodate the natural inward curve of the lower spine. The chair should also have adjustable armrests, which will ease shoulder and neck tension, and a wide and deep enough seat to support your thighs.

If sitting at a desk eight hours a day is too much, try a standing or height-adjustable desk. This will allow you to stretch your legs and maintain good posture while standing up.

Poor lighting

Poor lighting could also be ruining your productivity when working from home. A lack of natural light can cause headaches, fatigue, and eye strain.

Where possible try to arrange your WFH setup so that you are near a window, as natural light will make you feel more alert during the first part of the day. Try to avoid sitting with a window directly behind you though, as this could cause screen glare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sitting in front of or near a window will also allow you to follow the 20-20-20 rule, which can help to limit eye strain. This rule involves taking a 20-second break from your screen every 20 minutes and looking at something 20 feet away. Being seated with the window in front of you will allow you to focus your eyes on something further away.

If you can't find a spot in your home with natural lighting, try a light therapy lamp. These aim to replicate natural daylight, which can help when the mornings and evenings get darker in the winter.

Having an uninspiring work environment

If you will spend most of your time working from home, making your workspace as inviting and inspiring as possible is essential, as a dull environment can be demotivating.

Plants are a sure way to add colour and personality to your WFH space. Studies have shown that they can reduce physiological and psychological stress by decreasing diastolic blood pressure and sympathetic nervous system response and promoting comfortable, soothed feelings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Placing photos of family and friends or lighting a scented candle can improve your mood and help you get through your workday.

Tristan Lynch, CEO of Roseland Furniture, adds:

"Since the pandemic, working from home has become a standard part of many people's job roles. For many workers, this has reduced commuting time and increased the time they can spend with family and friends.

"Despite this, many workers still struggle to adapt to working from home, with the blurred boundary between work and play leaving them unable to switch off once the workday is over.

"Making simple changes can greatly affect your concentration and comfort when working from home. Incorporating adjustable office furniture such as desks and chairs is a great way to improve posture and support your head, shoulders, and neck when working at a screen all day."