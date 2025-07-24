Design curator Laurence Llewelyn Bowen unveils stunning show home at Rangeford Villages’ Strawberry Fields in Cambridgeshire

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen Show Home Living Room

Rangeford Villages, a leading Integrated Retirement Community developer, unveiled its newest show home at Strawberry Fields in Stapleford, Cambridge, at a grand opening event held on Friday, July 18. Curated by design icon Laurence Llewelyn Bowen, the inspirational show home heralds a fresh era of luxury retirement living, complemented by the simultaneous opening of the brand-new clubhouse.

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen, best known for his flamboyant and fearless interiors, has once again partnered with Rangeford Villages as their Design Curator. His latest creation at Strawberry Fields brings vibrancy, elegance, and personality to the over 60s living sector. Inspired by luxury hotel glamour and a bright maximalist aesthetic, the show home transcends traditional retirement design norms, channelling opulence, warmth, and practicality that reflects Laurence Llewelyn Bowen ’s mission: “rebranding retirement” into a celebration of life and colour.

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen Show Home Master Bedroom

Set within the luxurious new village just four miles south of Cambridge, the show home features high-end finishes, bespoke furnishings, and signature Laurence Llewelyn Bowen flair, evoking that sense of “boutique hotel luxury” that permeates the entire village ethos.

“As you get older you must not stop being brave, Rangeford is about keeping up the rock ’n’ roll.” Laurence Llewelyn Bowen commented, capturing the bold energy behind this new vision.

Marking another major milestone for Strawberry Fields, the all-new clubhouse also officially opened its doors. The clubhouse will be the epicentre of village life, offering elegantly designed dining spaces, including the Wild Thyme restaurant and bar, owners’ lounge, treatment facilities, state-of-the-art fitness centre and Revive wellness spa.

The vibrant communal hub was designed to foster social engagement, wellbeing and active lifestyles, bringing together owners in shared experiences and events.

Howard Nankivell, CEO Rangeford Villages, Laurence Llewelyn Bowen and Wesley Ridgway, Strawberry Fields Village Manager

Strawberry Fields comprises 147 contemporary one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and bungalows tailored for over 60s, nestled in landscaped gardens with terraces, croquet lawns, and boules courts.

The village’s design isn’t just about aesthetics; it also prioritises functionality and sustainability. The development features the latest energy-efficient features, including solar panels, air source heat pumps, and triple glazing to reduce carbon emissions. This focus on sustainability is part of Rangeford’s wider vision to create environmentally friendly, energy-efficient spaces where retirees can thrive without compromising on comfort or style. Electric vehicle charging points as well as communal transport, will also be available for owner’s use.

Owners will also benefit from 24/7 support, wellness facilities, concierge services, and a fully developed social calendar.

The new show home unveiling continues the creative momentum set by previous Rangeford developments. In late 2024, Laurence Llewelyn Bowen launched a show home at Homewood Grove in Surrey, which included bespoke design elements that redefine retirement living.

The show home at Strawberry Fields is now open for private viewings at the village’s marketing suite. Prospective owners are invited to view the show home, tour the clubhouse, meet the village team, and discover the vibrant community taking shape in Cambridgeshire.

Strawberry Fields builds on the established partnership between award-winning Rangeford Villages and Octopus Capital which has already led to the creation of four other successful integrated retirement communities across the UK, with three more in the pipeline.

Prices start from £399,950 for a one-bedroom apartment.

For more information, visit: www.rangefordvillages.co.uk