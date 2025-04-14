Designers share style secrets inside new homes in Rossett

The cosy show home lounge in the Evesham show home at Trevalyn Place

Featuring a safari themed children’s room, new show homes in Rossett have been a roaring success.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 200 people viewed the Castle Green Homes show homes at Trevalyn Place in the first weekend.

Now, Lifestyle Interiors, who styled the three showcase properties have shared their style secrets – including advising parents against going wild with colour in children’s rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the four-bedroom detached Salisbury the designers opted for a neutral colour platter with touches of cinnamon and ochre, paired with warm wood finishes for a cosy, family-friendly feel.

The study in the Ashbourne show home includes a bespoke LED-lit, wall-to-wall desk and storage unit

Gemma Schofield, managing director of Lifestyle Interiors, said: “We’ve created a cute child’s bedroom, inspired by a safari theme, with iconic monochrome wallpaper and playful styling items. We recommend keeping a neutral base but experimenting with print and colour to create a subtle themed child’s bedroom that’s fun yet sophisticated.”

Other tips to achieving a similar look to the Salisbury show home include using warm, earthy tones in key furniture pieces and soft furnishings to create a welcoming atmosphere, plus layering textures with wood, woven rugs, and soft fabrics to add depth.

The largest show home, the four-bedroom detached Ashbourne, has been styled with an elegant, rich palette of green and umber tones, adding sophistication and depth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We used wall beading to add architectural interest and add character—painted in a tonal shade for a cohesive look,” Gemma explained.

Add hotel style luxury with feature headboards, like in the Ashbourne show home at Trevalyn Place

“By layering lighting with wall lights, table lamps, and pendants we created an ambient atmosphere. For example, the study includes a bespoke LED-lit, wall-to-wall desk and storage unit. In the bedrooms we’ve created a hotel-inspired feel with feature headboards and upholstered walls for a plush high-end detail.”

The Evesham is a three-bedroom detached home featuring a calming colour palette of Pacific Blue, complemented by neutral textures and clever lighting to add warmth.

“Homeowners can replicate the look in the Evesham show home by layering soft neutrals with blue accents for a serene and inviting space,” Gemma suggested. “Add warm lighting, such as table lamps and wall sconces, to enhance coziness and incorporate natural materials like woven baskets or linen upholstery for texture and depth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ideally placed between Wrexham and Chester, Trevalyn Place on Rossett Road, offers the chance to embrace rural village living with easy access to the amenities of the two cities.

The safari themed children’s room in the Salisbury show home at Trevalyn Place

Current availability includes three and four-bedroom homes, priced from £334,995.

The show homes at Trevalyn Place are open daily from 10am to 5pm. For more information see castlegreenhomes.uk/our-developments/north-wales/trevalyn-place/