Designers share style secrets inside new homes in Rossett
Around 200 people viewed the Castle Green Homes show homes at Trevalyn Place in the first weekend.
Now, Lifestyle Interiors, who styled the three showcase properties have shared their style secrets – including advising parents against going wild with colour in children’s rooms.
In the four-bedroom detached Salisbury the designers opted for a neutral colour platter with touches of cinnamon and ochre, paired with warm wood finishes for a cosy, family-friendly feel.
Gemma Schofield, managing director of Lifestyle Interiors, said: “We’ve created a cute child’s bedroom, inspired by a safari theme, with iconic monochrome wallpaper and playful styling items. We recommend keeping a neutral base but experimenting with print and colour to create a subtle themed child’s bedroom that’s fun yet sophisticated.”
Other tips to achieving a similar look to the Salisbury show home include using warm, earthy tones in key furniture pieces and soft furnishings to create a welcoming atmosphere, plus layering textures with wood, woven rugs, and soft fabrics to add depth.
The largest show home, the four-bedroom detached Ashbourne, has been styled with an elegant, rich palette of green and umber tones, adding sophistication and depth.
“We used wall beading to add architectural interest and add character—painted in a tonal shade for a cohesive look,” Gemma explained.
“By layering lighting with wall lights, table lamps, and pendants we created an ambient atmosphere. For example, the study includes a bespoke LED-lit, wall-to-wall desk and storage unit. In the bedrooms we’ve created a hotel-inspired feel with feature headboards and upholstered walls for a plush high-end detail.”
The Evesham is a three-bedroom detached home featuring a calming colour palette of Pacific Blue, complemented by neutral textures and clever lighting to add warmth.
“Homeowners can replicate the look in the Evesham show home by layering soft neutrals with blue accents for a serene and inviting space,” Gemma suggested. “Add warm lighting, such as table lamps and wall sconces, to enhance coziness and incorporate natural materials like woven baskets or linen upholstery for texture and depth.”
Ideally placed between Wrexham and Chester, Trevalyn Place on Rossett Road, offers the chance to embrace rural village living with easy access to the amenities of the two cities.
Current availability includes three and four-bedroom homes, priced from £334,995.
The show homes at Trevalyn Place are open daily from 10am to 5pm. For more information see castlegreenhomes.uk/our-developments/north-wales/trevalyn-place/