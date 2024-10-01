DI-WHY? Experts debunk TikTok’s top trending DIY advice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TikTok has made it easier than ever to access home renovation inspiration, with the hashtag #renovation rising 30% over the past week. Trends often focus on transforming living spaces ‘quickly and seamlessly’, but experts from Checkatrade are urging people to proceed with caution.

Experts from Checkatrade, the leading platform for home improvement, have given their take on four of TikTok’s top trending DIY tasks, sharing their tips on how homeowners can navigate projects safely and sensibly - and which trends to steer clear of completely:

Patio Painting (example HERE) - Patio painting is on the rise as a quick and relatively cheap way to refresh outdoor spaces compared to the complete replacement of patio slabs. While this TikTok trend can brighten spaces in the short term, experts caution that DIY amateurs may soon be left with a bigger job on their hands as peeling paint leaves spaces looking more scruffy than before.

Frank Fernando from Lion and Leinster, a top-rated building service on Checkatrade, warned: “The paint used on patios can start to peel and flake quickly, resulting in a garden that looks more unkempt than before the intervention. This deterioration can create additional work and expense down the line, as homeowners may ultimately need to strip the paint and restore the patio to its original condition. The fleeting nature of this quick fix makes it impractical so we would recommend avoiding.”

Peeling Old Paint (example HERE) - Repainting a space is a tried and tested DIY project and one that even novices can master with relative ease. However, the rise in ASMR content on TikTok has led to people documenting their projects and notably the oddly satisfying task of peeling off old paint. Unaware of the dangers of doing so, content creators have been confronted by expert tradespeople in their comments warning them to stop due to the serious health risks of lead exposure, particularly in properties built before the mid-20th century when lead-based paints were commonly used.

Frank Fernando of Lion and Leinster comments: “When people undertake projects such as removing old paint or using tools like heat guns to strip surfaces, they may inadvertently disturb lead-containing materials. This can release lead dust and fumes, posing serious health risks - such as neurological damage and increased blood pressure, particularly for children and pregnant women.

“Proper risk assessment is crucial before starting any renovation that involves old paintwork. We encourage homeowners to conduct lead testing before embarking on such projects and to consider hiring certified professionals who can safely manage lead removal.”

Wall arches (example HERE & HERE) - searches for wall arches have soared an impressive 32% in the last two weeks, with TikTok DIY-ers professing that curved doorways add elegance to any room. Typically the look is achieved by using flexi MDF boards, but far from being a quick design change, Bartos Piasecki from Arrow Design, a top-rated building service on Checkatrade, warns that creating a structurally sound arch with a professional finish requires far more skill than most realise.

Bartos Piasecki commented, "Arches may seem like a simple design choice, but creating one that is both visually appealing and structurally sound is more complicated than it looks. Without the right tools and expertise, you can easily end up with a crooked or even unstable feature, which could lead to costly repairs down the line. If you're not entirely confident in your ability to cut into walls or create proper support for your arch, it's worth considering professional help to assess the structural requirements and help avoid missteps that could lead to bigger problems in the future."

Concrete Floor (example HERE) - concrete floor searches are up 24% in the UK, with the sleek, industrial look proving popular. The trend also appeals to those looking for durable, easy-to-maintain flooring with a modern edge, but building expert Bartos Piasecki, says that novices looking for a ‘quick’ transformation should be wary as not completing the proper pre-work can rack up thousands in remedial repairs.

Piasecki commented on the trend, warning: “The subfloor needs to be prepared correctly—it must be durable, solid, and level. Ideally, this involves replacing the old floorboards and laying new plywood and cement boards as a base. The decorative cement layer would then be applied on top. If subfloors aren’t prepared correctly by laying new plywood and cement boards as a base then it can open the door to future issues, costing upwards of £2,500-£3,500. If you aren’t going to take the time to complete this crucial step, then simply steer clear altogether.

“It’s also important to remember that cement floors need to be sealed to protect them from stains, moisture, and everyday wear. A proper sealant adds durability and ensures the floor retains its polished, sleek appearance for years to come.”

TikTok remains a firm favourite source of inspiration, but it’s also full of DIY fails with projects that look easy on the surface quickly going awry. Homeowners should take a moment and assess whether they have the correct knowledge and skills before diving into any new DIY project, and if in doubt consider bringing in an expert. Checkatrade is the UK’s leading platform for finding a vetted tradesperson, helping customers do almost three million jobs every year.