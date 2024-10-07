DIY hacks: Cost-effective ways to transform your bathroom on a budget

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With 85% of UK consumers said to be starting their Christmas shopping by October, budgets seem to be getting tighter as the festive period looms.

With this in mind leading bathroom specialist Sanctuary Bathrooms has compiled six easy, cost-effective ways to update a bathroom on a budget.

Paint your bathtub or bath panels

While coloured suites are available, consumers can save some pennies by repainting their acrylic or cast-iron bath tub using sandpaper, primer, and paint. Start by washing and sanding the tub, applying primer, paint, and repeat. Alternatively, if you have a fitted bath with bath panels, wooden ones can be sanded down and repainted, while all panels including acrylic ones can be replaced to offer a fresh look on its own or as part of a wider bathroom refresh.

Sanctuary Bathrooms, BC Designs 1700mm Tye Freestanding Shower Bath

Consider new tiling options

One of the easiest ways to transform a bathroom on a budget is by changing up the tiling, and it doesn’t have to cost a lot to do so. Instead, try retiling the largest wall in the bathroom to create a feature wall or a decorative touch to enjoy while bathing or showering. Consider using grouting pens which come in various shades, to update any tiles that are already in place.

Update the small touches

Installing new brassware, such as taps and showers, is another small tweak that can make all the difference as it can adapt to different colour schemes and offer a fresh new look without the expense of a complete refurb. Replace any old towels or bath mats with fresh ones, and incorporate new accessories to update the space and complement the chosen brassware.

Tidy up bathroom sealant

Bathrooms are a breeding ground for mould, damp, and fungus, due to their hot and humid conditions, and oftentimes lack of ventilation. As such, it is worth spending time cleaning mould from any bathroom sealant, or removing and replacing it with new, if the damage is deep. This minor change will leave the space looking fresher and tidier, make it more attractive to visitors, and also help reduce any health hazards.

Upcycle old furniture

Upcycling has long been a cost-effective solution for updating interiors, and it works wonders in bathrooms as a quick, cost-effective fix to add something new to the space. Try upcycling old wooden furniture in your home to create savvy storage solutions in your bathroom.

Add some greenery

Bathrooms present a great environment for plants, due to their moisture and humidity. Plants not only look great in the bathroom, but help to improve the quality of air, which can help cut down on damp and mould caused by excess moisture. If your bathroom is smaller, or perhaps has limited light, consider ferns, bamboo and snake plants as they require little light to grow. If your bathroom is soaked in sunlight, go for light-loving plants like Aloe vera, Peace lilies and English Ivy.

Commenting on updating your bathroom on a budget, James Roberts, Director of Sanctuary Bathrooms said: “While it is necessary to look at refurbishing your bathroom every seven years on average, for a lot of people they want to try and maximise the longevity or increase the value, especially in tougher financial times. Small changes like adding some decorative touches, updating smaller fixtures and fittings such as brassware, or even just a new lick of paint can help to ensure you continue to get the most out of your space, whilst creating a place of calm and tranquillity that provides a homely, attractive space for all users.”

If you’re looking to update your bathroom interior, Sanctuary Bathrooms has a helpful guide to suit all budgets. For more information, please visit: https://www.sanctuary-bathrooms.co.uk/journal/bathroom-home-improvement-guide-all-budgets