DIY tools every homeowner should have according to a pro

Credit: Pexels

More Brits than ever are embracing DIY projects, with a recent report finding that 75% of homeowners have done a DIY project. Whether you're a seasoned DIYer or a complete newbie, having the right tools on hand is essential but it’s hard to know where to start with so many on offer.

With that in mind, Robert Quinton, DIY expert and owner of Construction Megastore has given a breakdown of a range of tools you should own and the best way to keep them organised.

“Investing in the right tools is not only about getting the job done but doing it properly. A well-equipped toolbox is necessary for a DIY enthusiast, with quite a few must have items in the box that make your life so much easier you would like to confidently do every little home project.”

Screwdrivers

“From the assembly of furniture to appliances and, most importantly, basic home repairs, the need for a good screwdriver should be a top priority. An assortment that is both flathead and Phillips head in multiple sizes each will go very well toward a wide variety of projects you’ll be worthing on.”

Wrench

“An adjustable wrench is an indispensable tool. Perfect for tackling nuts and bolts of various sizes; it makes plumbing repairs or adjusting hardware around the house a breeze.”

Duct Tape

“It might seem basic but duct tape is a DIYer's best friend for quick fixes, temporary solutions, and even creative project ideas. It's versatile and can hold things together in a pinch.”

Tape Measurer

"A sturdy tape measure is an unsung hero, providing accurate measurements whether you're cutting materials, aligning objects, or determining spatial requirements."

Level

“A level is essential for ensuring that everything you build or install is straight and even. Whether you're hanging pictures, installing shelves, or building furniture, a level ensures a polished and professional finish to your DIY project.”

Saw

"Saws are fundamental to many DIY projects, from simple home repairs to creative endeavours like crafting custom bookshelves or building a deck. A selection of saw blades for circular saws and jigsaws allows you to achieve clean and precise cuts in various materials, from wood to metal.”

What’s the best way to store tools?

"The key is to keep it simple and organised. Find a specific spare drawer or toolbox and make it your go to place to take out and put back your tools. All your screwdrivers in one part, all your pliers in another, and you have what you need in your hand without having to sift through a jumbled mess.

Consider investing in a good, compartmentalised toolbox to keep those smaller tools from disappearing into the void. That quick wiping down after using them cleans up your storage area nicely while helping to extend their life span.”