Dobbies Garden Centres takes its biggest delivery of spring bulbs ever

It might still be summer, but spring is already in the air for 77 Dobbies’ stores across the UK as their biggest range of spring flowering bulbs go on display this week.

Dobbies Garden Centres has taken delivery of over six million spring flowering bulbs as it gets ready for an influx of gardeners primed to prepare their gardens for a blooming spring.

This year, Dobbies has the UK’s biggest range of spring flowering bulbs from Daffodils to Tulips and Amaryllises to Crocuses. September and October are the optimal time to plant spring flowering bulbs as this gives them plenty of time to take root.

Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, Nigel Lawton, said: “Although we’re just coming to the end of summer, it’s essential to plan now for plenty of spring colour. We’ve worked hard to bring the best selection of spring bulbs we can to our customers, and they won’t be disappointed with our biggest range ever.

“As always, we expect our Daffodil bulbs to sell out quickly but there are also some beautiful other varieties available – gardeners will certainly be spoilt for choice.”

Here are Nigel’s top tips to make sure your garden is filled with colour come spring:

Plant your bulbs in early September or October for the best chance of them blooming in spring. Every bulb is different, so make sure to check the packet for instructions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bulbs are generally planted at a depth of three times their size so bear that in mind to ensure you give them plenty of space to grow.

Spring bulbs need sun or partial shade and thrive in free draining soil.

Don’t be too tidy – bulbs planted in informal patterns do best for giving a blanket of colour year after year.

Start buying bulbs in store from late August as the popular varieties sell out really quickly

For more information on the spring bulbs available at Dobbies, visit www.dobbies.com.