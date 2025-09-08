Don't skip this life-saving check when moving house, experts warn

BOXT

Carbon monoxide hospitalises hundreds every year - yet many movers forget this simple safety step.

With many families on the move this autumn, experts are warning new homeowners not to overlook one crucial - and potentially life-saving - safety check: making sure their new home is gas safe.

The reminder comes as Gas Safety Week (8-14 September) raises awareness of the dangers of carbon monoxide (CO) and faulty gas appliances.

With Fridays accounting for over a quarter of UK house moves, Adam Knight, Lead Engineer at BOXT says it's the perfect time for movers to prioritise gas safety.

“Checking the gas safety of your new home should be right up there with changing the locks,” warns Knight.

“You’d never drive a new car without checking it’s safe and has an MOT - so why would you move into a house without confirming the boiler’s not dangerous?”

Failing to check your boiler or gas fire can expose you to serious risks - including carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), around 40 people die every year from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning in England and Wales - with 440 hospitalised in 2022 alone.

“Unlike landlords, homeowners aren’t legally required to service a boiler or carry out a gas safe inspection when buying or selling. This means there are systems which may not have been properly looked at in years,” explains Knight.

“The boiler may look fine, but you can’t see carbon monoxide. You can’t smell it or hear it.”

Carbon monoxide is produced when fuel-burning appliances like boilers, gas fires, or cookers don’t burn properly, often due to faulty installation or poor maintenance. It is also dubbed the “silent killer” since it’s invisible, odourless and tasteless.

What to check before - or just after - you move

Adam Knight’s Gas Safe checklist for new homeowners:

1. Ask for paperwork

When was the boiler installed? When was it last serviced? If it’s still under warranty, make sure that gets transferred to you.

2. Negotiate before completion

If you’ve not exchanged yet, try to get a boiler service included in the sale.

3. Book a Gas Safe engineer visit

Especially if the last check was over 12 months ago, or no documents exist.

4. Buy a carbon monoxide alarm

They’re inexpensive, and could save your life. Fit an audible carbon monoxide alarm that meets European Standard EN 50291.

5. Find the emergency gas control valve

Every homeowner should know how to shut off the gas supply. It’s usually a large, brass lever or handle located next to your gas meter, which is often found under the stairs, in a cupboard, garage or outside in a meter box. The handle typically sits in line with the pipe when the gas is on and turns 90 degrees - so it's across the pipe - to switch it off.

“People are often surprised to learn it’s not a legal requirement to service your boiler when you move in. But just because it’s not law doesn’t mean it’s not essential,” adds Adam.

The signs of carbon monoxide poisoning:

CO poisoning can often be mistaken for flu or food poisoning. Watch out for:

Headaches

Dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Breathlessness

Collapsing or loss of consciousness

If you experience these symptoms and suspect CO exposure, leave the property immediately and call the emergency gas line on 0800 111 999.

Keeping your home gas safe

Once you’re settled into your new home, annual servicing is the best way to keep gas appliances running safely and efficiently.