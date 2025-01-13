Door designer reveals four biggest colours trends for 2025

Taking down the Christmas decor can make your home almost feel like a blank canvas again, making space to bring a fresh perspective to your home for 2025.

And, with all the exciting 2025 ‘Colour of the Year’ revelations from top brands there is plenty of inspiration to go around.

With this in mind, Jo Trotman, Marketing Manager of premium window and door designer, The Residence Collection, shares her expert insight on the top four colours that are upcoming trends, and how to incorporate them into the home:

Beautiful Burgundy

Burgundy became the colour of Christmas for fashion and beauty at the end of 2024, and in 2025 it’s going to dominate interiors with data on ‘burgundy decor’ increasing infinitely over the last three months.

Jo comments: “Darker and dominant colours can be overbearing but not burgundy. It’s a rich, warm and versatile staple colour that oozes elegance. The cosy vibe burgundy brings makes it the perfect colour for living spaces, its warmth will elevate the home during the cold snap. Plus, once the sun starts to shine again, natural light and burgundy combined can balance the light seeping through your windows.”

Serene Greens

Green has been a fan favourite amongst interiors for years with people searching for ways to connect to nature, even indoors. So, green is back in 2025 but not in the way we may think with ‘textured green’ rising through the ranks on Pinterest by 203% in the last six months.

“The likes of sage, olive and forest greens have worked their way into our interiors but now green is kicking it up a notch” says Jo. “Adding texture to your green decor through patterned wallpapers, natural materials and carefully chosen artwork gives a maximalist personality with minimal effort.”

Chocolate Browns

Pantone’s 2025 Colour of The Year is Mocha Mousse - sounds delicious right? And, it will make your interiors delicious too. Pantone describes it as “a warming, brown hue imbued with richness. It nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort3.”

Jo says: “Brown and beige hues are set to become the new viral grey trend, and be a staple neutral within our interiors. This trend can be infused into furniture, window treatments, painted walls and soft furnishings across your home’s social environments including dining and living spaces.

“Mocha Mousse is also a chance to invite that connection with nature into the home with its nod to natural materials and earthy tone.”

Cherry Reds

For 2025, Pinterest is predicting Cherry Red to come forward with an array of online searches already on the rise including ‘cherry bedroom’4. With this rising by 100%, people are sure to be searching for romantic and rich tones of red in 2025.

“Red is a bold choice, so it’s important to find the right shade for you and your home,” Jo explains. “Cherry is a rich and sweet colour which is ideal for romanticising your life whether in your bedroom or your office. Using this colour with soft furnishings or window dressings is a fantastic way to add dimension to your home without it being too overbearing.”

Jo concludes: “Its clear warmth and connection to nature is at the forefront of people’s minds when they start to decorate their homes in 2025. People are becoming much more daring with their choices, opting to stay away from the regular neutrals, and shaping their surroundings based on personality and eclectic trends.”

