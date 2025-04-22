Dozens attend new homes preview event in Congleton

A CGI of new homes at Woodland Manor, Congleton

Eager buyers keen to learn more about new homes in Congleton attended an event hosted by Castle Green Homes.

The company is building 160 private sale properties at Woodland Manor, with the first homes due to be ready to move into this summer.

Castle Green Homes sales director Sian Pitt said: “Around 500 people have registered interest in our new homes in Congleton. The volume of enquiries demonstrates that it’s a popular place to live and that people recognise the benefits of buying a brand new home. Three buyers have reserved already and we’re looking forward to welcoming them into their new homes this summer. We’ve also been keeping the database updated about our progress and invited them to a special event to learn more about the properties. Dozens of people attended, and we’ve had lots of positive feedback, including from those who have a house to sell before they can commit to buying a new home here.”

Current availability at Woodlands Manor includes a choice of three and four-bedroom homes. Prices start from £324,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached Marlow.

Among the available homes is the Heatherington Waterside, a four-bedroom detached property in a prime position, priced from £439,995.

“As the name suggests the Heatherington Waterside enjoys an idyllic setting, overlooking the River Dane,” Sian added.

“It’s the perfect choice for those who want to relax close to nature as it has the potential for stunning ever-changing views.”

On one side of the hallway there’s a dual aspect living room. On the opposite side of this home is the generously proportioned combined kitchen, dining, and family area, featuring French doors opening onto the garden, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living. There’s also a utility room and cloakroom.

Upstairs, the primary bedroom boasts an en-suite bathroom, leaving the family bathroom to serve the remaining three bedrooms.

Homes at Woodland Manor are currently being sold off plan, with show homes due to open in late summer. In the meantime, there’s a wealth of resources available online to help inspire buyers including virtual tours, plus the ability to “favourite” and compare different homes, then test out different specification choices to create a digital version of the property before it’s built.