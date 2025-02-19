Easy DIY hacks to maximise space in your utility room

utility room

Repurposing a utility room is a great way to clear up some space and help declutter other parts of your home. Carl Benson, DIY expert and owner of Suffolk Pocket Door Company shares simple ways you can transform this often-overlooked space.

Benefits of repurposing your utility room

“Not only does this boost organisation, but it also allows you to make better use of existing space in a cost-effective way, saving you from needing to invest in additional storage solutions or renovations.”

For your furry friends

"When designing a dog-friendly room, practicality is key. A large sink with a flexible hose tap is perfect for cleaning muddy paws, and adding a comfortable nook for a dog bed ensures the space serves both human and pet needs.

“Choosing the right materials, such as washable paints and easy to clean flooring, will keep the room functional and cosy, no matter the season."

For homeowners with a green thumb

"Designing a gardener’s workshop within a utility room can transform the space into a functional and charming area for storing tools, washing produce, or arranging flowers.

“A butler’s sink provides plenty of space for cleaning fruit and vegetables, while open shelving allows for easy storage of pots, baskets, and vases.

“Stone flooring is ideal for such spaces, as it keeps the room cool and can withstand moisture, which is essential when working with fresh produce and flowers."

Laundry room

"A laundry room doesn't just need to be functional, it can also be an elegant addition to your home. To keep the space feeling fresh and airy, opt for light, breezy colours, and add texture through vintage-style touches.

“Smart storage solutions, such as bespoke units or vertical drying racks, will make the most of the space and help to keep everything organised and easily accessible."

Home office

"Turning the space into an office or study space can provide a quiet, productive environment away from the main living areas. Add a compact desk and chair to make the space functional, and shelves or floating storage can help keep documents and office supplies organised without taking up valuable floor space.

“For better lighting, consider adding a wall-mounted lamp or desk light to brighten up the area, and if you have the time, paint the walls with colours that boost focus and productivity, such as light neutrals or soft blues."

Mini bar or wine cellar

"Turning a utility room into a mini bar or wine cellar is an excellent way to create a stylish space for entertaining. Begin by installing wall-mounted wine racks or shelving to store bottles and glasses.

“A small fridge or cooler can help keep drinks chilled, while a simple counter or cart will provide space for mixing drinks. For a cost effective and DIY touch, consider repurposing an old dresser or cabinet to store bar tools and glassware, giving the room a personalised and functional look."

Food pantry

"Converting a utility room into a pantry or food storage area can declutter your kitchen and provide easy access to all your dry goods. Start by adding simple shelving units along the walls for ample storage and use clear containers or baskets to organise grains, spices, and snacks so that everything is easily visible.

“If you have enough space, installing a pull-out pantry or a deep drawer for bulkier items can help keep everything neat and within reach."