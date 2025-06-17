Eight quick wins for your garden including the genius furniture cleaning hack with costs just 35p

Summer is here and home owners are looking at ways to transform gardens and outdoor spaces such as balconies on a budget.

There are lots of clever hacks to transform tired features for as little as 35p - and make your garden look expensive without spending a fortune.

Laura Carter from online retailer Furniturebox has eight quick wins tips to create the perfect al fresco space in your home without breaking the bank.

1 Sprucing up rusty metal outdoor furniture - - nothing dates outdoor furniture more than rust. But it is easily cleaned off with an inexpensive household product such as £1.50 Brillo pads which are great for surfaces such as steel or cast iron. Wet the furniture first and then rub with the pad before rinsing with water. A cheap hack for cleaning wood and outside upholstery is white vinegar as it can remove bacteria, dirt and grime without harming the wood. It is only 35p a bottle at Tesco.

2 Create a mini wildlife corner - encourage nature into your garden by dedicating a small space to wildlife. A few logs, some native plants, or a bug hotel can make a big difference.

Install a bird feeder, birdbath or a little squirrel feeder - all available for around £10 - and attract new species to your green space. It’s worth planting pollinator-friendly flowers like lavender, cosmos, or salvia. These changes boost local biodiversity and add a tranquil, natural element to your garden.

3 Zoning - even the most compact garden can be transformed into a haven for both relaxation and entertainment. Section your space into distinct areas to create a feeling of separate "rooms." Create a quiet corner tucked under a mature tree maybe with an Egg Chair or a Moon Chair as a relaxing enclave to enjoy a good book. Add a bistro set on a paved patio for intimate dinners under the stars.

4 A touch of paint - it is quite amazing what a difference a quick coat of paint can make to either buildings, furniture, fencing or raised beds in the garden. Durable and weather proof paint can be bought for as little as £15 and give a whole new lease of life to ageing features such as benches, sheds or a summer house.

5 Style your patio like a pro - even the smallest patio can feel like an outdoor retreat with the right touches. Think of your patio as another room—add texture, colour, and comfort.

Quick styling ideas include laying an outdoor rug to define the space, adding a couple of planters with bold foliage or flowering plants, or stringing up solar lights or lanterns for evening ambiance. A styled patio invites you to spend more time outdoors and can be done in just a few hours.

6 Look indoors - there’s probably furniture in your home that no longer fits with your current aesthetic. Maybe it’s an ornate set of drawers or a side table that goes unused. So, why not give it a new life outdoors? Maybe fill an old set of drawers with potted plants so you can change the display through the seasons. Alternatively, line the drawers with heavy plastic and drill some drainage holes if you want to plant directly into them. Or perhaps restyle an old wooden step ladder as outdoor shelving.

7 A mirror can make your garden or balcony look bigger - if your patio or balcony is lacking some visual interest, consider using mirrors which you can position against a wall or fence. Much like they do indoors, mirrors can help to create the illusion of more space and enhance the overall look. Mirrors are also great if your garden does not receive a large amount of sunlight, as the reflections will help brighten up the space.

8 Make your own hanging basket - for a super cheap and easy garden idea, learn how to plant a hanging basket. If you have an old colander at home, add a liner, some compost and flowers to plant up, and you're done. A DIY hanging basket is perfect for adding a splash of colour to a small garden that is short on floor space.

