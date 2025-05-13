Eight tips for creating the perfect outdoor entertaining space as barbecue season begins

Outdoor entertaining spaces have never been more popular with more people saving cash by hosting at home as the barbecue season begins.

The average UK garden is a spacious 188 square metres - the same size as a tennis court.

That provides lots of scope to maximise a garden’s full potential - and replicate the comfort of an indoor living space outdoors as well.

Laura Carter from online retailer Furniturebox has 8 tips to create the perfect al fresco space in your home.

1 Stay warm with a fire pit

Yes, the weather has been sunny for most of us for weeks but, even at the peak of summer, it can be chilly outside in the evenings in the UK. A fire pit is a must and will immediately create a focal point around which to gather. Go for eco firepits logs or bioethanol burners to minimise environmental impacts. Stylish blankets on each chair are another great way to stay warm when the sun goes down.

2 The Egg chair is the ultimate outdoor trend

The humble egg chair has become a bit of a rock star in the garden design world. Comfort meets style in a really cute package and it can spruce up a garden, balcony or even indoor space. An egg chair does what it says on the box - it’s an egg-shaped chair. Designed to surround and cocoon in comfort, they often come with plush cushions and a sturdy frame. Placed under a tree or beside large shrubbery can create a private den or even a couples’ corner or getaway.They can be made from various materials including rattan, wicker and metal - making them versatile for both indoor and outdoor use.

3 Bunting and fairy lights for garden party decorations

Fairy light strings hung across fences and pergolas are also a fantastic way to illuminate your garden once the sun starts to set. You can even place fairy lights in glass bottles and jars to create soft pools of light – this is a favourite trick because it’s so simple.

4 Wooden party games

You can’t host a garden party without a few fun party games. Classic games designed with wood create a minimalist rustic, almost Scandinavian aesthetic, harking back to the heyday of outdoor play, long before screens and video games. Skittles is a favourite, closely followed by naughts and crosses. Giant Jenga is sure to bring out the competitive side but ultimately create a really fun atmosphere.

5 The art of organising garden furniture

Using a variety of garden furniture means you can create different zones at your garden party so there is something for everyone. Long outdoor sofas arranged in a square or U-shape encourage guests to engage in conversation, giving a barbecue or party a bustling hum. Using a pergola can better define this space and provide some cover from the sun. Many guests will spend the majority of their time here, after all.

6 Have a passion for rattan

Whether opting for natural rattan or the more durable PE resin faux-rattan, it's proven to be a timeless and ever-popular choice for our gardens. It is lightweight and tough enough to withstand our unpredictable British summers, and it can be styled up to suit a huge range of decor trends, making it one of the most versatile options for garden furniture.

7 Don’t forget the accessories

To really nail the sense of a living room outdoors, rather than just garden furniture plonked in any old space, use accessories like outdoor rugs, lanterns, outdoor mirrors and soft furnishings to give it a sense of place that reflects your personality. Matching this to your interior decor scheme creates a seamless transition between indoor and outdoors.

8 Should your dining set and garden sofa match?

There is no right answer and it all comes down to personal taste. A matched co-ordinated look can work for those who like a clean, modern aesthetic. But not everyone wants their outdoor spaces to look like a showroom. Some prefer a more relaxed, eclectic vibe – mixing different styles, colours and materials to reflect their personality.

