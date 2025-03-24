Elivia presents homes for every buyer at delightfully diverse Crowborough sites

Living Area at Fallow Wood

The average UK household contains more than two residents. Over two thirds of households (66.5%) contain one family, while 29.6% are single-person households (with 2.9% home to two or more unrelated adults and 1% being multi-family households). The headline statistics overlay a rich diversity of household needs – something which regional housebuilder Elivia Homes is addressing with a variety of property options at its sites in Crowborough.

With everything from chalet bungalows and apartments to grand four-bedroom houses, Elivia Homes is providing properties for every type of buyer, from first-time homeowners to families, downsizers and everything in between.

Philip Brown, Sales and Marketing Director at Elivia Homes Eastern, comments: “We’re aware that the new homes need to be built to suit different types of homebuyers, as every buyer has differing needs. From those buying their first property, to those looking to upsize or downsize, homes need to be functional yet adaptable to suit varying lifestyles as they change over time. By providing a diverse selection of homes at The Brambles and Fallow Wood in Crowborough, we are supporting the growth of thriving neighbourhoods that meet the needs of the whole community.”

The Brambles is home to 26 beautifully crafted homes, designed to cater perfectly to contemporary lifestyles. Two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom chalet-style bungalows and terraced, semi-detached and detached houses (from two to four bedrooms) ensure the neighbourhood delivers broad appeal to homebuyers in East Sussex. With timeless architecture, modern interiors and Elivia’s trademark attention to detail, every home is crafted to delight.

Families looking for space to spread out also have a lovely collection of homes to choose from at nearby Fallow Wood. The boutique development is home to just four properties in Steel Cross, on the outskirts of Crowborough. The stunning homes enjoy a picturesque setting, with generously sized gardens adding to the beauty of the surrounding greenery. Features such as walk-in wardrobes, double sinks and bi-fold patio doors add elegance to every room. Just two of the larger houses remain at Fallow Wood - Herne House and Fallow House - both of which are sweeping four-bedroom residences just under 3000sqft, designed with luxury in mind.

Both The Brambles and Fallow Wood enjoy carefully chosen locations that put the best of the local area at residents’ disposal. Crowborough is on the doorstep, with its traditional high street and excellent selection of independent and branded shops and eateries. Welcoming pubs serve hearty meals, while local supermarkets range from Lidl to Waitrose.

A key part of the appeal in this part of Sussex is the chance to spend time in nature. Crowborough is the highest town in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, delivering stunning views of the area’s heathland, rolling hills and ancient forests. The latter includes the wonderful Ashdown Forest – the inspiration for the Hundred Acre Wood in A. A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh books.

Opportunities for cycling, hiking and horse-riding abound in the local area, while Crowborough is also home to the Crowborough Tennis and Squash Club and Crowborough Beacon Golf Club, supporting residents at all stages of life to keep active and healthy. The town’s popular leisure centre has a pool and gym, along with a range of sporting and fitness facilities that include badminton, pickleball, table tennis, five-a-side football, indoor cycling and more. For a sporting experience with a difference, Go Wild at The Warren offers archery and shooting, while The Bull Track is home to over 100 jumps for adventurous mountain bikers.

Having so much on the doorstep, along with the diversity of properties available across The Brambles and Fallow Wood developments, means that there is something for everyone in this verdant corner of East Sussex. A selection of schools rated by Ofsted as Good and Outstanding adds to the local charms, with state, private and grammar schools supporting differing educational needs and budgets across every age group.

Homebuyers looking to explore further afield will find the bustling spa town of Royal Tunbridge Wells just nine miles away, while trains from Crowborough station run direct to London Bridge in just over an hour, putting the leisure pursuits – and employment opportunities – of the capital within easy reach. For those that prefer to stay local, Crowborough is served by a number of bus routes including routes towards Tunbridge Wells, Heathfield and Brighton.

Prices at The Brambles start from £315,000. For further information, call 01892 646440 or visit eliviahomes.co.uk/developments/brambles. At Fallow Wood, prices start from £1,475,000. To find out more, call 01892 640460 or visit eliviahomes.co.uk/developments/fallow-wood.