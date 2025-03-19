Exclusive High House Farm development launching in Stapleford Abbotts

A thoughtfully designed gated development in the heart of the Essex countryside, High House Farm is a collection of twenty premium village homes offering a blend of modern living and rural charm designed to accommodate contemporary lifestyles.

The development, which officially launched its three-bed show home at the end of 2024, includes stylish two and three-bedroom houses and grand four-bedroom residences, each crafted with meticulous attention to detail incorporating the latest in sustainable design and home technology.

Located within the Epping Forest district, Stapleford Abbotts offers a quintessential village lifestyle, complete with bistro dining, golf courses, historic churches, an airfield, and scenic countryside walks on the doorstep. Despite its tranquil surroundings, the village is well connected, with Romford station providing seamless travel to and from London in approximately 20 minutes.

Each home at High House Farm is built to a high specification, featuring bespoke Krieder kitchens, Siemens appliances, Villeroy & Boch bathroom fittings, and luxurious Amtico parquet flooring.

Sustainability is a key focus, with photovoltaic panels, underfloor heating, and low-energy lighting integrated throughout. Early buyers will have access to Macar’s Bespoke service, allowing for personalised interiors with features such as Miele appliances, Crittall doors, enhanced wood panelling, and tall ceiling heights.

Rob Twitchett, Director of New Homes at Beresfords, said: “High House Farm is an exciting addition to the Essex property landscape. With high-specification homes and a picturesque setting, we expect strong interest from buyers looking for the perfect balance between rural tranquillity and modern convenience."

At the launch on Saturday, March 15, visitors had the opportunity to explore the development firsthand, including a guided tour of the beautifully designed show home. Sales consultants were available to provide detailed information about the homes, specifications, and purchasing options.

Guests can also gain insight into Macar’s bespoke design service, which allows for personalisation of interiors to suit individual tastes. The event will offer a unique chance to experience the exceptional quality and craftsmanship that define High House Farm.

The launch of High House Farm underscores both Beresfords’ and Macar’s commitment to delivering homes that seamlessly combine luxury, comfort, and sustainability in highly desirable locations. The development offers a rare opportunity to experience the very best of village living, while enjoying the ease and accessibility of city life.

