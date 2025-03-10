Expert advice on how to pollen proof your bedroom this hay fever season

Pollen falls off a plant during spring

This common allergy, often causing coughing, itchy eyes and sneezing can be a massive bug bear for sufferers, hindering their sleep quality and having an overall negative impact on how they feel day to day.

Google searches for ‘Hay fever’ have risen a whopping +140% in the past month, with more than 37,000 sufferers nationwide heading online for advice on how to seek relief from pesky symptoms.

New research from Hammonds Furniture reveals that one in nine (11%) Brits don’t clean their home at least once a week.

Their Interior Design Specialist Melissa Denham offers her expert advice on how to hay fever-proof your bedroom whilst Bed Specialist Rex Isap from Happy Beds explains how to properly deep clean your mattress for a comfortable night's rest.

Opt for a microfiber cloth in those hard-to-reach places

Melissa says… “for those that suffer with summertime allergies, dusty furniture will be a major trigger. Unfortunately, standard dusters are not efficient in collecting dust, they will brush the dust from one area to another one. Instead, use a microfiber cloth to wipe along all surfaces of your furniture before putting the cloth through a hot wash cycle.

“Repeat this weekly, ensuring you clean the hard-to-reach surfaces as well as all the small spaces and corners.

“Don’t forget about your curtains and blinds too. Their window-side placement means they are natural dust and pollen collectors. Luckily, the required maintenance of these areas is much simpler, and a once-monthly de-dusting session should be plenty.

Be Cautious of Open Windows

“When it comes to coping with hay fever, finding the correct balance between welcoming fresh air into your room and limiting pollen exposure can be tricky.

“While keeping windows shut is the ideal solution, it can be challenging in warmer weather. To control the amount of pollen entering your room, consider strategically opening windows during periods of lower pollen concentration, such as in the evening or at night.

“Another option is changing the placement of your bed, away from any direct streams of airflow coming from an open window.”

Keep a Pet-Free Bedroom

“Snuggling up with your pet in bed might be hard to resist, but if you're dealing with allergies like hay fever, it's worth rethinking.

“As your immune system copes with seasonal triggers like pollen, having your furry friend around can worsen your symptoms.

“Even if they don't sleep directly on the bed with you, their presence in your room during the day could lead to nighttime discomfort as their fur clings onto pollen from the outside air.”

Prioritise Hair Washing Days

“Throughout the day, pollen easily latches onto your hair, particularly for those with longer locks.

“To help prevent the transfer of pollen onto pillows amplifying hay fever symptoms during sleep, it’s worth upping your hair washing ritual during the warmer months. By cleansing your hair before bed and keeping it tied in a bobble to sleep, you can rid yourself of accumulated pollen, limiting potential irritation and discomfort caused by allergens.”

Deep Clean Your Mattress

Rex Isap, bed specialist at Happy Beds, shares his four simple steps to refresh your mattress to remove all traces of pollen.

Strip the bed and wash at a high heat

“Start by completely stripping your bed – remove the duvet, pillows, sheets, and pillowcases, and pop them in the wash.

“A general recommendation for washing duvets is to use a temperature of 40 degrees. However, always check the care label for the most accurate washing instructions, as some duvets may have specific requirements.

“While your bedding is being cleaned, your mattress can air out. If you're tackling tough stains that may need to dry overnight, make sure to plan for an alternative sleeping arrangement.”

Vacuum the mattress

“Before dealing with any stains, give your mattress a thorough vacuum. This should be done regularly, not just during deep cleans, to remove dust, dirt, and debris. Pay attention to seams, crevices, and sides, where dust and allergens tend to accumulate.”

Ensure the mattress is fully dry

“Before remaking your bed, make sure the mattress is completely dry. The best option is to let it air out in direct sunlight, as fresh air and natural light help eliminate moisture and bacteria. If outdoor drying isn’t an option, place your mattress in a well-ventilated room with windows open.

“It's also worth noting that dust mites thrive in humid environments. Therefore, keeping your mattress dry is essential to deter these unwelcome guests!”

Protect for the future

“The best way to keep your mattress fresher for longer is with a mattress protector or topper. Not only does this add an extra layer of comfort, but it also acts as a barrier against spills, sweat, and dust.

“If any accidents happen, simply remove and wash the protector – making future mattress cleaning quicker and easier.”

If you're looking to prepare your home for spring, further information can be found at: https://www.hammonds-uk.com/blogs/how-to-spring-clean-your-house-furniture/