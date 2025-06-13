Expert advises on how to protect your lawn as summer heat is round the corner

Summer is on its way to Bristol, with a couple of early heatwaves already under our belts. And while we may welcome the warmer weather, it’s not always a friend to our lawns.

But according to experts from MyBuilder.com, the reliable way to hire tradespeople, there are many ways to protect our grass from the heat of summer. From regular movement of objects such as garden furniture and paddling pools, to the correct times to water, there are simple tips that gardeners in Bristol can carry out to prevent heat-related issues.

The most significant peril for lawns over summer is the damage done by placing items on top of the grass - particularly paddling or swimming pools. Plants need sunshine and oxygen to survive and thrive, so keeping your pool on your grass is basically suffocating it.

It just takes one day of a pool being left on grass for it to show signs of turning yellow; this is because there is no water, air, or sunlight. By days two to three, the lack of these factors will trigger a dormant state of grass. Finally, after a pool is left for about two weeks on the same patch of grass, the grass will be dead.

Lawn Protection

Expert gardener James Lewis, of MyBuilder.com, said that there are many myths around how to protect lawns from heat damage - and many aren’t accurate.

“So many people are certain that laying down any sort of mat or rug under paddling pools or other common garden objects will save your grass - but that’s totally untrue. Mats, tiles, foam squares, sand - none of these things will change the fact that placing an object onto grass will stop the plant accessing the very elements it needs to survive - oxygen, and sunlight.

“The good news is that grass is extremely resilient, and with certain steps you can protect it or repair it after damage, and normally it recovers extremely well.”

Tips from the MyBuilder.com expert include:

James Lewis

Rake it up

If your grass is looking worse for wear, a simple fix is just to rake it up. This applies whether it’s been covered by an object or even if it’s just looking a little wilted. Rake it up to a standing position again, and let the grass do the rest. If the weather cools, it should take less than a week for it to be looking perky and green again.

Aerate your lawn

In hot weather, your soil can actually start to repel water, meaning you won’t be able to adequately hydrate it. Aerating the ground creates channels in the soil, allowing air, water, and nutrients to reach the grass roots more effectively. To aerate your lawn, you can use a specialist tool for that purpose, or you can even just use a garden fork to spike the lawn and provide holes for water.

Keep on watering

Watering your lawn is essential in hot weather, but make sure you do it at the right time, and not too often! Watering in heat can burn your grass, so choose early morning or late evening for a deep hydration session. Should you have patches of grass that have gone brown, continue to water it even if you think it might be dead. It can still re-emerge in a matter of a few days.

Mowing

To keep your lawn healthy in hot weather, leave it a little longer than usual and take off your grass collector to allow the cut grass to feed nutrients back into the soil. Longer grass will shade the soil from the hot sun and protect the blade further down. However, if your grass is already badly damaged, mow it shorter. Weeds thrive in low light conditions, which will have been created by any sort of pool covering it. By mowing the area to cut back the weeds, it will encourage grass to grow back. To add to this, place grass cuttings on the area and it will add nutrients to the soil.

Grass Seed

Grass seed grows very well at this time of year, so if you do notice any damage that can’t be repaired, reseed it as soon as you can. Most grass species take about six to eight weeks to be fully grown with no patches. Add top dressing on top of the seed to stop it being eaten by birds - and it also helps retain moisture and improve the soil for the future.

Don’t overwater

Many people think that tipping excess water, such as paddling pool water, on the grass is helping it thrive. However, you are actually risking overwatering and waterlogging your grass which could potentially destroy the area. Instead, use the water to water any other plants or to pour into different corners of your garden, distributing the water in various places.