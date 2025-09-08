Expert on how to avoid the property nightmare that's stopping many people from moving home.

George Edwards

A leading expert in property care has shared his advice on how to secure a quick fire house sale - even if the property has damp.

George Edwards says a quick house sale CAN still be possible if a damp issue has been missed by a homeowner’s survey - as long as prompt action is taken.

Mr Edwards, the Managing Director of Timberwise, said: “Whilst it may not be ideal, it is important to address this issue as soon as possible to avoid delays in the house buying process.

“The last thing you want after having finished the property purchase is finding some hidden damp, which may cause significant issues in the short and the long term.

“As with anything, there will be surveys that are of better quality and more detailed, and there will be less detailed ones that may miss hidden property defects, and in particular damp.”

Mr Edwards highlights seven key points for consideration on surveys:

A RICS-accredited Home Survey is only a general visual inspection

A home survey would normally look for large structural faults

A standard survey may well miss damp problems that become an issue later on

Potential issues in so-called “crawl spaces” are often missed

Damp in its early stages may be missed by non-specialists

Surveyors may not have advanced equipment like moisture meters or thermal cameras

Missed damp could impact you and your family’s well-being

He added: “A Home Survey is mainly conducted by visual inspection by a surveyor. This means that the only places that will be surveyed are visible surfaces or areas that are accessible.

“This means that a surveyor will not look under the floor, behind any walls or areas such as crawl spaces. This may be an issue as these are the places where damp often lives and hides, meaning that it may not be detected during a Home Survey.”

His top recommendations are:

Contact the surveyor if you feel damp was missed

Do a survey that is accredited by the Property Care Association (PCA)

Get peace of mind with a specialist damp and timber survey

Negotiate on price if damp is found so the purchase process can continue

Also, prepare to withdraw from negotiations if the cost of repairs is very high

You might consider a legal claim against the surveyor or the surveying company

