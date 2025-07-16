Expert reveals how to spot if your property has asbestos and how you should protect yourself

Asbestos red flags, according to an expert. Photo: Garolla

Asbestos can still be found in UK homes, despite being banned in 1999 due to its deadly impact on humans. This is because it was widely used in building materials from the 1930s, valued for its fire resistance, strength, and insulation, which made it incredibly popular for housing products, such as wall linings and garage roofs.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asbestos is dangerous because its tiny fibres, when disturbed, become airborne and can be inhaled. Once in the lungs, the fibres can cause serious health issues, such as asbestosis, lung cancer, and mesothelioma.

So, if your home was built before 2000 and you’re thinking of performing even minor renovations, it’s important to keep an eye out for the warning signs. Here, Alastair Mayne, CEO at Garolla, has shared his tips on how to spot if your garage has asbestos, and what you should do to protect yourself.

Check how old your garage is

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asbestos was banned in the UK in 1999 and no building materials containing asbestos have been sold since then, so if your garage was built after that, you probably don’t need to worry. The most popular time for asbestos was between the 1950s and the 1980s, so if your garage was built then, you should definitely contact a professional to determine the safety of your property.

Look at the roof

If your garage is made of corrugated grey panels, especially ones that are weathered, there is a good chance that they were made with asbestos cement. Similarly, flat panels could be asbestos insulating board, which is even more hazardous. Keep an eye out for moss growing on your roof, as it can hide degradation – a broken panel can increase the risk of fibres being released.

Inspect the walls

Asbestos insulation boards were often used in wall panels, especially around doors. They typically look like flat, grey boards, which is very easy to mistake for fibreboard.

Alastair says: “If you suspect you have asbestos in your garage, it’s very important that you consult a professional rather than attempt to remove it yourself. Asbestos fibres are invisible to the naked eye and can be released easily. Professionals are trained to identify asbestos safely, test under strict conditions, and remove it with specialised equipment. If in doubt, it is always best to consult proper expertise.”