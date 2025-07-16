Expert reveals how to spot if your property has asbestos and how you should protect yourself
Asbestos is dangerous because its tiny fibres, when disturbed, become airborne and can be inhaled. Once in the lungs, the fibres can cause serious health issues, such as asbestosis, lung cancer, and mesothelioma.
So, if your home was built before 2000 and you’re thinking of performing even minor renovations, it’s important to keep an eye out for the warning signs. Here, Alastair Mayne, CEO at Garolla, has shared his tips on how to spot if your garage has asbestos, and what you should do to protect yourself.
Check how old your garage is
Asbestos was banned in the UK in 1999 and no building materials containing asbestos have been sold since then, so if your garage was built after that, you probably don’t need to worry. The most popular time for asbestos was between the 1950s and the 1980s, so if your garage was built then, you should definitely contact a professional to determine the safety of your property.
Look at the roof
If your garage is made of corrugated grey panels, especially ones that are weathered, there is a good chance that they were made with asbestos cement. Similarly, flat panels could be asbestos insulating board, which is even more hazardous. Keep an eye out for moss growing on your roof, as it can hide degradation – a broken panel can increase the risk of fibres being released.
Inspect the walls
Asbestos insulation boards were often used in wall panels, especially around doors. They typically look like flat, grey boards, which is very easy to mistake for fibreboard.
Alastair says: “If you suspect you have asbestos in your garage, it’s very important that you consult a professional rather than attempt to remove it yourself. Asbestos fibres are invisible to the naked eye and can be released easily. Professionals are trained to identify asbestos safely, test under strict conditions, and remove it with specialised equipment. If in doubt, it is always best to consult proper expertise.”