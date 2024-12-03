Expert reveals £1 hack to stop frozen pipes

Ice Catherdal - Tromso

Google searches for "frozen pipes" have skyrocketed by 1786% as homeowners across the UK are looking for solutions.

Frozen pipes can impact a home's water supply and heating and there's nothing worse than waking up to find you have no water or heating during the winter months. Plumbing experts at Anchor Pumps have shared a £1 hack that can save you thousands of pounds from frozen pipes in your home this winter!

Their ultimate winter guide on frozen pipes offers expert insights on how to tell if pipes are frozen, how to check for them, how to fix them and six expert hacks on how to stop frozen pipes.

Six expert hacks on how to STOP frozen pipes saving you £1000's 🤑

Cold weather puts pipes at risk, you could live in your home for years and never have a problem. But you can’t always predict a problem arising and it's better to be prepared for one than not. Frozen pipes are most common in colder areas of the home like the loft, garage or under sinks. So, here are a few simple steps you can take to stop pipes freezing during a UK winter.

Add pipe insulation for as little as £1

Pipe insulation (or pipe lagging) is an easy and cost-effective way to protect your pipes from the cold. You can buy a metre of foam insulation for less than £1 and it’s easy to fit onto the pipes yourself by making a cut along the foam tube and securing it with duct tape.

Apply £3 heating tape

Heating tape is ideal for short sections of pipe that are exposed to cold air. Basic heating tape costs around £3 or more, you can also get automatic heating tape that turns on when it detects cold. Manual tape must be plugged in and turned off when not needed, this can be dangerous though so you must use it correctly.

Keep the central heating on

Central heating keeps the pipes warm and ensures a constant flow of water through the water system. The warm water can help prevent frozen or burst pipes.

Allow the faucet to drip

By leaving the faucet open even slightly, you can relieve pressure in the pipe which causes it to burst if the pipe freezes. This can prevent pressure from building and the pipe from bursting.

Seal up any cracks and holes

Prevent cold air from reaching exposed pipes by sealing up cracks and holes around the pipework. You should seal holes both on the inside and outside of your property. If available, use insulation to lock the heat inside.

Keep cabinet doors open that have pipework inside

Cabinets under sinks can become cold easily as they are cool, dark spaces. If you suspect the pipework inside is at risk of freezing, keep the cabinet doors open to allow the heat to get inside. Do this by turning your heating on or placing a portable heater outside the cabinet to warm up the area.But how long does it take for pipes to freeze?

Gary Gardner, eCommerce Manager at Anchor Pumps said “Well, this depends on various factors, but in the UK, pipes are generally at risk when temperatures drop below freezing (0°C) for several hours. Once frozen, it’s best to act fast as frozen pipes can burst if it’s not addressed quickly. If your pipes are frozen you should turn off the water which is crucial to prevent further damage.”

How to check for frozen pipes

During a cold snap, you might experience frozen pipes in your house. It’s more common if the temperature drops suddenly or if you have exposed pipes outside. If you think you may have frozen pipes, there are a few key signs to watch out for.

Here are some signs of frozen pipes:

Trickle or complete lack of running water from a faucetVisible frost on pipes

Unusual smells coming from taps or drains

A recent drop in outside temperature.

If you notice any of these signs, it's best to investigate further. Do a quick check yourself before calling a plumber:

Turn on all taps and see if the water flows freely.Look for frost on pipes, especially in crawl spaces, cabinets, and the garage.

Check for strange smells coming from drains or taps.

Early detection is key to preventing a bigger problem.

How to thaw frozen pipes

If you have discovered frozen pipes in your home, there are some measures you can take before calling for professional help. If the pipes have not yet burst, you need to act quickly.

Here's what to do:

Turn off the water supply at the stopcock. This stops more water from entering the frozen pipe and potentially causing a burst.

Start thawing the pipes closest to the taps. This allows melted ice and steam to escape easily.

Use safe heat sources: Apply heat with towels soaked in hot water, hot water bottles, or a hairdryer on a low setting. Never use a naked flame as these can damage pipes and start fires.

If you can thaw the pipes without causing a burst, you likely won't need a plumber.

What to do if a pipe has burst

Sometimes you can’t prevent your pipes from bursting. Here’s what to do before the plumber arrives to prevent the problem from getting worse.

The burst pipe might not be immediately visible, so the first thing you need to do is find it. Once you’ve found the burst pipe, follow these steps:

Turn off the water at the main stopcock as soon as you notice the problem to prevent further water damage

Turn a tap on to relieve any remaining pressure in the pipes

Mop up any water that’s emerged from the burst pipe to prevent further flooding or mould

Turn up the heat to thaw out any other frozen pipes and prevent further damage

Patch the leak temporarily by putting a piece of rubber and wood over the leak then clamp in place to keep pressure on the pipe and prevent it from collapsing.

By following these steps, you can prevent the burst pipe from getting any worse before the pipe is repaired and limit damage until a plumber repairs the burst pipe.

