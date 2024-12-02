Expert reveals £1 hack to unblock drains without using a plunger

According to recent data, 53% of homeowners have personally experienced a blocked drain in their household that required a plumber or professional to be called out.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And even though fat, oil and grease are some of the most common causes of blockages 69% of survey respondents to the UK Drainage Habits Survey have admitted to pouring fat, oil and grease down the drain.

So with this in mind, expert Ryan McNicholl of plumbing parts suppliers Spares Direct has provided a comment on how to properly dispose of these items and how to quickly solve blockages in your drains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What not to dispose of down the drain

Credit: Pexels

Food scraps: “These can accumulate and form clogs. Instead, compost or dispose of them in the bin.”

“These can accumulate and form clogs. Instead, compost or dispose of them in the bin.” Cooking oils and fats: “These solidify in pipes, creating blockages. Let them cool and solidify in a container, then dispose of them in the bin.”

“These solidify in pipes, creating blockages. Let them cool and solidify in a container, then dispose of them in the bin.” Hair: “Hair can tangle and clog drains. Use a hair catcher in your shower or sink, and dispose of the hair in the bin.”

How to unblock drains

There are some warning signs you might need to unblock your drain. Ryan said: “Unpleasant smells, strange gurgling sounds, or slow draining water is a sign your drain might be clogging up soon.”

He also has tips for getting rid of blockages, large and small. He said: “Baking soda (65p) and vinegar (35p) are common household items that can be used to help clear minor sink blockages. It works by creating a chemical reaction that can break down clogs and is cheap and effective to use. You'll need baking soda, white vinegar, and boiling water.

“Pour about half a cup of baking soda down the drain. Immediately pour in the same amount of white vinegar. This will create a fizzing reaction. Let the mixture sit for about 5 minutes. Slowly pour boiling water down the drain. The heat will help break down the clog.

“This is a natural method so try this first as chemical cleaners can be harsh on your pipes and the environment. If the baking soda and vinegar method doesn't work, you might need to use a drain snake for stubborn clogs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And for the uninitiated, Ryan explains how to use a drain snake. He said: “This is great to use when hair has blocked your drain. To unblock your drain insert the tip into the drain opening and slowly rotate the handle. As you push the snake deeper, feel for resistance - this could indicate a clog.”

“Once you encounter resistance, twist the snake to break up the clog. Continue pushing and twisting until the clog is dislodged. After removing the snake, flush the drain with hot water to ensure it's clear. Always wear gloves and be cautious when using a drain snake to avoid injury.”