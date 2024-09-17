Expert reveals the exact date each UK city should put heating on
Energy experts, National Insulation Supplies , has ended the debate with an official rule on what weather conditions need to be for Brits to start using their central heating and the date when this should occur in each city across the UK.
After crunching the data from Met Office forecasts, which take into account both historical data and current weather patterns to give a more accurate prediction, to show when each city will experience his ‘Switch-on’ criteria.
Mitchell Wray, energy expert, of National Insulation Solutions, advises that “The time to switch your heating on is when the temperature regularly no-longer reaches 15 degrees for a period during the day.
Waiting for it to drop colder could leave problems later in the winter causing costly repair bills, especially if you haven't turned on your boiler or heating for a few months.”
Hull: 9th Octoberr
Plymouth: 9th October
Leeds: 10th October
Edinburgh: 10th October
Southampton: 10th October
Sheffield: 11th October
Bradford: 11th October
Birmingham: 15th October
Liverpool: 15th October
Manchester: 15th October
Bristol: 19th October
Leicester: 19th October
Coventry: 19th October
London: 20th October
“Having this knowledge also means couples or families have a clear rationale for when to finally use their central heating - hopefully saving lots of arguments across the country.
Part of the debate is down to personal preference, but also every home is often insulated differently and also the microclimates across the UK”
Top tips for keeping heating bills down
Check for, and seal, any drafts around windows, doors, and skirting boards. You can use weatherstripping or caulk to prevent cold air from entering
Reduce your thermostat by a few degrees. Even a small adjustment can make a significant difference.
During the day, keep curtains and blinds closed to prevent heat loss.
Regular maintenance: Ensure your boiler and radiators are clean and functioning efficiently.
Bleed radiators: Bleed radiators to remove air pockets and ensure they heat evenly.
