Expert reveals the exact date each UK city should put heating on

While the UK celebrates the arrival of Autumn, the weather will sadly soon turn to rain, ice and heavy rain, which means millions of cash-strapped Brits will be considering turning the heating on for the first time since Spring.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Energy experts, National Insulation Supplies , has ended the debate with an official rule on what weather conditions need to be for Brits to start using their central heating and the date when this should occur in each city across the UK.

After crunching the data from Met Office forecasts, which take into account both historical data and current weather patterns to give a more accurate prediction, to show when each city will experience his ‘Switch-on’ criteria.

Mitchell Wray, energy expert, of National Insulation Solutions, advises that “The time to switch your heating on is when the temperature regularly no-longer reaches 15 degrees for a period during the day.

When should you put heating on

Waiting for it to drop colder could leave problems later in the winter causing costly repair bills, especially if you haven't turned on your boiler or heating for a few months.”

Hull: 9th Octoberr Plymouth: 9th October Leeds: 10th October Edinburgh: 10th October Southampton: 10th October Sheffield: 11th October Bradford: 11th October Birmingham: 15th October Liverpool: 15th October Manchester: 15th October Bristol: 19th October Leicester: 19th October Coventry: 19th October London: 20th October

“Having this knowledge also means couples or families have a clear rationale for when to finally use their central heating - hopefully saving lots of arguments across the country.

Part of the debate is down to personal preference, but also every home is often insulated differently and also the microclimates across the UK”

Top tips for keeping heating bills down

Check for, and seal, any drafts around windows, doors, and skirting boards. You can use weatherstripping or caulk to prevent cold air from entering

Reduce your thermostat by a few degrees. Even a small adjustment can make a significant difference.

During the day, keep curtains and blinds closed to prevent heat loss.

Regular maintenance: Ensure your boiler and radiators are clean and functioning efficiently.

Bleed radiators: Bleed radiators to remove air pockets and ensure they heat evenly.