Expert shares 9 genius space-saving hacks for your home

For many of us, our homes are not always spacious enough to effectively house our daily items. If you live in an apartment, space can be especially tricky to manage whilst still having the furniture you need at home. Extra Room, experts in self storage, wanted to share genius hacks to compactly organise your home.

Home storage expert and Director at Extra Room, Mark Simpson shares the below hacks to help everyday households maximise space and reduce clutter in their home:

Wall organisers

“If you’re limited for floor space in your home, wall organisers can be a handy way to maximise space and keep things tidy. You can purchase ones which hook onto the back of doors or attach to walls, which include pockets to store small and lighter items. Wall racks can be especially handy for shoes. These racks can store dozens of pairs, keeping your floor clutter free.

Under bed storage

“Under bed storage is a brilliant way to save space and keep clutter hidden so your room doesn’t look messy. You can buy beds with this built in, some lift up to give easy access to a storage cube built into the bed base. Some bed bases have drawers built in. Even if your bed doesn’t come with allocated space, there are still plenty of ways to maximise under bed space. One way is to buy large storage cubes that fit under the bed and can house clothing or small items. The fabric will protect your items from gathering dust under the bed and ensure you can keep them stored for longer.

Vacuum seal seasonal clothes

“This is a trick a lot of people do to save on having too many wardrobes in their home. Start by sorting your clothing into spring/summer and autumn/winter collections, you can leave any multipurpose clothing as it is in your drawers. Vacuum seal the clothing not needed for the current time of year and store this in a closet or loft. If you’re really stacked for space, you may even want to consider a small self storage unit if you have a lot of clothes. Nearly one third of UK households using self storage use it to create more space at home. When each season comes around, unpack the bags and place the clothing in your drawers, putting the old season's clothing then into storage. Swapping your clothing from storage to wardrobe will keep space free in your furniture and keep clothes you don’t need out of the way.

Sliding drawers under shelves

“Shelves do provide some level of storage in cupboards and wardrobes but you can additionally purchase sliding drawers which fit compactly underneath your shelves for added storage. This is a perfect storage solution for small items, such as jewellery or accessories, which need to be tucked away and kept easy to find.

Slim hangers in your wardrobe

“Slim hangers can make a huge difference to how much you can fit inside your wardrobe. Sometimes wooden hangers can be quite bulky, which benefits items which need space creating either side of them for storage, but isn’t the most practical option for fitting a lot into your cupboards. Opt for velvet slim fitting hangers for added friction to hold your clothing in the right shape and help maximise space. You should always check your weight limits on your rails to ensure not overdoing it and putting too much on, which could break your rails.

Multi-purpose furniture

“If you live in a small apartment, where there is limited space for furniture, opting for multipurpose furniture can be transformational to your home. If you don’t have room for a desk but need one, there are bookcases which fold out to also serve as desk space, allowing you to tuck chairs underneath and have use of a worktop when needed. You can also get wall units which fold out when needed to offer a worktop space, allowing compact storage when not in use. The same principle applies to sofa beds, offering the perfect solution to house guests staying over without the need for an extra bedroom which might not get used often.

Cabinet inserts to fit more items in

“It can be hard to find an all-purpose wardrobe or drawer unit which offers the right type of storage for all of your items, making cabinet inserts a great solution to segment your items. You can buy drawer dividers which offer separation for clothing items like socks or accessories, as well as specific compartments which are perfectly designed to hold watches and jewellery safely.

Wall or door hooks

“Similarly wall dividers or hooks on doors or walls offer easy ways to hang up items without taking up too much space. Hooks can be a better option if you’re very limited on space and don’t have room for wall organisers. A simple hook on your door can be a great place to store bathroom towels, dressing gowns and coats to keep items compactly stored out of the way.

Cabinet turntables

“If you have deep cupboards or cabinets and find yourself constantly needing to access items stored at the back of them, cabinet turntables can be a great convenience for small item storage. The turntable sits inside of your cabinet, independent of the unit itself. You then store your items on the turntable and simply turn it around to access items housed at the back. Do your research beforehand to ensure you have measured the right size turntable for your cabinet so there is ample room for it to turn as intended.”