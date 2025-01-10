Expert shares FIVE easy tips for how to avoid boiler breakdown as temperatures drop

BOXT

As temperatures plummet, an expert engineer has revealed his top tips on how to avoid boiler breakdown – with new research revealing this as the ‘biggest fear’ for nearly 7 in 10 Brits.

The Met Office issued further severe weather warnings this week with more snow and ice on the way. Intense cold snaps of this kind can have increased pressures on the demand of heating and hot water systems – including temperamental boilers.

To avoid a pricey unexpected cost, lead engineer Ryan Gill from BOXT Life, the all-in-one boiler plan that covers everything from a new boiler, installation and servicing, has shared a ‘winter checklist’ to prevent issues and save money.

His tips follow new research from the company which shows 67% of Brits worry about boiler breakdown, while nearly 6 in 10 fret over winter finances.

“The best way to avoid a cold, stressful home is to catch the warning signs of a broken boiler early,” said Ryan.

“A handy winter checklist [can] help families quickly spot potential boiler issues before they cause chaos.”

ERROR CODES

It’s never a pleasure spotting random words or numbers popping up on your boiler; especially as it’s often unclear what they mean.

But don’t ignore this – it is often the first warning sign of a broken boiler.

He said: “Fault codes can flash up when your boiler has a problem.

“If you see a combination of letters and numbers appear, call a Gas Safe registered engineer and they can diagnose and rectify the problem fully.”

LOUD BANGS

While boilers are often noisy, there are certain times when you need to be wary.

He said: “Often the sounds you hear will be nothing to worry about.

“However, listen for any new, excessively loud or persistent sounds.

“Kettling, banging, gurgling and clunking sounds can be a sign of a more serious problem.”

FEEL THE RADIATORS

If your radiators aren’t getting as hot as they usually do, this could mean the end for your boiler.

Ryan said: “Radiators that aren’t heating up properly could point to trapped air or sludge buildup.

“If your thermostat isn’t responding or the temperature fluctuates, it can indicate a deeper issue.”

DRIPPING

Keep your eye out for any leaks, drips or moisture.

He said: “Look for moisture and any other leaks, not just around the boiler, but pipes and radiators.

“This could be a sign that they are malfunctioning.”

WEIRD SMELLS

If your nose is tingling, ring an expert right away.

Ryan said: “If you smell unusual odours from your boiler, it can indicate a gas escape or possibly fumes.

“You should turn it off immediately and call the Gas Emergency Service line or an engineer.”

Most importantly, it’s vital to always schedule an annual service and keep on top of maintenance.

Most importantly, it's vital to always schedule an annual service and keep on top of maintenance.