Expert shares tips on how to bring ‘Wickedcore’ into your home

Make your friends green with envy with a Wicked style décor update ahead of the movie’s release.

Ahead of the release of Wicked in UK cinemas on November 22, Design Manager Chloe Dacosta from Blinds 2go has shared her advice on how to embrace ‘Wickedcore’ in your home with simple yet effective changes that are sure to make you ‘popular’ amongst your guests.

Layer Soft Furnishings

Mixing dramatic emerald greens and soft pinks is a bold and striking design choice, one that works surprisingly well. If you’re not ready to turn your home décor on its head and go full ‘Wickedcore’, why not start by layering a few soft furnishings and making subtle nods to the colours.

Bedding is a particularly great way to achieve this look, a pastel pink duvet cover layered with distinctive green throws and cushions creates a versatile yet intrepid look in the bedroom. Plus, it’s the season for cosy bedding and lots of layers!

The Clarissa Hulse Stripe Emerald cushion brings a touch of the Emerald City into your own home, the embodiment of ‘Wickedcore’ through and through. Or, if you fancy switching up the colour scheme and scattering pink across your bedding instead, the Lana Boucle Powder Cushion has Glinda’s bubbly charm.

Use Subtle Decorations

Thanks to the anticipation of Wicked, whimsical green and pink décor items are on the rise. If you’re not ready to make a big change – why not opt to bring deep green glass vases into your home, or decorate with soft pink artificial flowers? This still achieves the whimsical, magical feeling that the movie inspires without making a huge change to your home décor.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with different textures too – velvet pairs beautifully with the rich forest green that Wicked is famed for, whereas the charming pastel pink tones lend themselves to light and airy, sheer materials. And you don’t need to be confined to the bedroom or living room when making these changes either, ceramics including tea and coffee cannisters and even hand soap dispensers. There’s always a chance to bring a little Wicked magic into your home – whichever room.

Let The Light In

If you are ready to fully embrace ‘Wickedcore’ then why not make a drastic change to your window dressings? At Blinds 2go, we have a range of beautiful, bold colourful roller blinds, roman blinds, and even Curtains – perfect for this time of year. Ignite your inner Elphaba with the Alva Forest Roman Blinds (from £12.49) or create a home even the Wizard would envy, with the Tiger Stripe Cool Green Curtains (from £27.40).

Or, if you’re more of a Glinda, how about the Clarissa Hulse Rue Jacquard Shell Roman Blind (from £ 24.35) that ‘defies gravity’ with an optional electric upgrade? Or, the Verona Blackout Vintage Blush Roller Blind (from £10.04) which is a soft, versatile design that’ll carry you through the seasons and remain timeless.

Be Bold With Wall Colours

If you’re ready to go all out Wicked, then why not be bold with a feature wall in the iconic green or pink, colour drench a whole room – or even embrace both? As opposing shades on the colour wheel, these two colours bring balance and harmony to one another. Green signifies wellness whilst pink brings about calm. What better a choice to embrace in your home?

Here are some ways you can bring ‘Wickedcore’ to your home with wall colours:

Feature wall – if you’re not ready to dive right in, why not adopt a neutral colour then inject personality with either a pink or green feature wall? Or use a light pink or green as your neutral and pair with a more striking option for your feature.

Colour drench – drench your home in the whimsical Wicked spirit by painting all your walls and ceilings pink and green… Or both! That’s one way to go all out and make your guests ‘green’ with envy.

Patterns – or, if you’d like a more subtle approach to embracing the iconic Wicked colours, why not opt for a patterned wallpaper with either green or pink undertones? Soft florals and classy stripes fit super well with the style and are easy to incorporate with your existing home décor.