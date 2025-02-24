Experts reveal Brits’ biggest bathroom icks—and how to avoid them

Sanctuary Bathrooms, Victoria Albert Tombolo Bath Rack

It’s the month of love, and whether you’re celebrating a long-term romance or embracing the excitement of a budding connection, setting the right atmosphere is key. From thoughtful gestures to cosy setups, every detail matters - but new research has found that Brits are slacking when getting ready to host a partner in their home for the first time. —especially your bathroom! A fresh, inviting space can help set the stage for romance, while an unkempt one might just break the mood.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new survey conducted by leading bathroom retailer Sanctuary Bathrooms reveals that over 1 in 6 Brits (17%)1 have been left unsettled by a stained toilet bowl when visiting a partner’s bathroom for the first time, while 14%1 were also greeted by an unflushed toilet.

The survey found that women were more bothered by stained toilet bowls, whereas men were more frustrated by encountering an unflushed toilet. Over time, small annoyances add up, turning into daily frustrations that contribute to love slowly fading out. Don’t let your bathroom be the reason love fizzles out!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help Brits set the perfect scene for love, Sanctuary Bathrooms has shared five top tips to transform your bathroom into a dreamy, date-night-worthy space—based on real habits of those in happy relationships.

Keep it sparkling

Nothing kills the mood faster than a grubby bathroom. Nearly half (44%)1 of those who are in a relationship have made the time to deep-clean every corner of their bathrooms, ensuring it's fresh and inviting. A spotless sink, shining taps and sparking loo could be the secret to romance this February!

To tackle limescale on taps, soak a cloth in lemon juice or vinegar, wrap it around the tap, and leave it for an hour. Rinse and repeat if needed for a sparkling finish. If your showerhead is clogged with limescale, unscrew it and soak it in a mixture of white vinegar and warm water overnight. Rinse it well before reattaching for improved water pressure.

For toilet bowl stains, simply pour a can of Coca Cola into the bowl, let it sit for a few hours, then scrub to remove stains and limescale, leaving your toilet spotless.

Treat your towels like a big hug

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soft, high-quality towels are like a warm embrace. Nearly a third (29%)1 of Brits ditch their old, scratchy towels for plush, hotel-style ones when hosting a partner for the first time. This ensures their bathroom feels more inviting and luxurious.

Love is in the air

A delightful fragrance can set the mood in an instant. Almost one in five (19%)1 admit to adding a candle or room diffuser to create a relaxing and romantic ambience. Opt for scents like lavender, vanilla or sandalwood for that extra touch of romance.

Treat them to a little luxury

Little luxuries can go a long way. 1 in 6 Brits (17%)1 have placed designer shower gels, fancy soaps and other indulgent products on display to create a spa-like feel in their bathrooms. It’s a simple yet effective way to impress your date and elevate your space.

Clutter is not cute

A chaotic bathroom is a romance killer. Over a quarter of Brits (27%)1 have taken the time to organise their bathroom cabinets, ensuring a neat and visually appealing space. A tidy bathroom shows thoughtfulness and attention to detail–both of which can make your date swoon.

Follow these tips for a clutter-free bathroom:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Begin by emptying your space: take everything out of cabinets, drawers and shelves, allowing you to start with a clean slate. Sort and categorise: group together similar items. For example, organise toiletries, medications, cleaning supplies and care items into separate piles and store them together. If possible, keep these things out of sight in a cupboard. Declutter and discard: dispose of expired medication, toiletries and cosmetics, as well as old or empty products that are no longer in date. Try to do this at least every 3-4 months. Maximise storage: use drawer organisations to keep similar items together. Consider wall-mounted cabinets or shelves to make the most of vertical space.”

James Roberts, Director of Sanctuary Bathrooms, commented, “Creating the perfect romantic bathroom doesn’t require a complete renovation—just a few thoughtful upgrades and a little extra care. Follow the habits of those in successful relationships, and your bathroom will be a place that impresses, relaxes, and enhances the romance in this month of love!”

For more ways to keep your bathroom sparkling, please visit: https://www.sanctuary-bathrooms.co.uk/journal/cleaning-bathrooms-with-vinegar