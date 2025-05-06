Final homes available in exclusive collection at Essex development

Typical street scene at Corinthian Place

With only a handful of properties remaining in its exclusive Harbour Collection at Corinthian Place in Burnham-on-Crouch, David Wilson Homes is offering a final opportunity for house hunters to secure a luxury home in a serene setting.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tucked away in a secluded cul-de-sac on Creeksea Lane, the final two premium homes combine privacy with natural surroundings. Each property boasts a generous interior layout and a double garage, making them ideal for families in search of both practicality and comfort.

Located within walking distance of green open spaces, the Manning and Henley properties offer residents a tranquil rural lifestyle, while remaining well-connected to the amenities in Burnham-on-Crouch and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Manning property features a free-flowing ground floor layout, including a spacious lounge, a formal dining room, a dedicated home office, and an open-plan kitchen with a glazed pod that overlooks the garden.

A kitchen and dining area in a typical home at Corinthian Place

Upstairs offers four double bedrooms, two featuring private en suites, along with an additional single bedroom and a stylish family bathroom.

The Henley home also boasts an impressive layout, including a bright and airy lounge with French doors that open onto the garden, creating a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living. The open-plan kitchen, practical utility room, and separate dining room provide an ideal setting for entertaining.

The property also features four double-sized bedrooms and a versatile single bedroom, which could be adapted into a guest room or home office. With two en suites and a family bathroom, the home offers ample space for growing families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Phair, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, said: “The Harbour Collection has been very popular with a wide range of home buyers seeking a high-quality property in a peaceful, well-connected setting.

A typical property at David Wilson Homes' Corinthian Place development

“With just two homes remaining and exclusive deals available, we encourage anyone interested to visit our development and speak with our sales team to ensure they don’t miss out on the final properties in this luxury collection.”

Priced from £735,000, the Manning home is available for a summer move and includes a saving opportunity of over £50,000. Home buyers can secure up to a £20,000 deposit toward their move and an upgraded specification valued at £30,700.

The Henley home is also available with savings of over £58,000, along with £20,000 towards moving costs. Furthermore, the property comes with upgrades valued at £38,350, making it a good opportunity to secure a premium home in time for summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set in the Essex countryside, the development is just a short walk from Burnham-on-Crouch town centre, offering a variety of restaurants and retailers. Families will benefit from close proximity to Burnham-on-Crouch Primary School, Ormiston Rivers Academy, and nearby beaches in Southend-on-Sea.

For commuters, the development is conveniently located near Burnham-on-Crouch Railway Station, providing direct links to Southminster and Wickford.

For more information on the homes available at Corinthian Place, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8489.

Alternatively, to view the wider range of homes available in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Essex.