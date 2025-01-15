Finding peace and community: A new start with shared ownership

Allison at Sherford

When Allison, a vibrant Marks and Spencer customer sales assistant who has dedicated 35 years to the company, experienced significant life changes, she decided to buy a home in sunny southwest Devon.

For 18 years, she resided in Plympton, sharing a three-bedroom house with her husband and three children, now in their thirties. Following the end of her marriage, Allison sold their home, embarking on a journey that brought her to her new home in Sherford by Latimer, part of Clarion Housing Group. Here, she, and her youngest daughter Zoe, who lives with her, found a wonderful new lifestyle in a brand-new, three-bedroom detached house equipped with all the modern features she had always desired. Having embraced her fresh start and taken the steps towards owning her own home again, Allison feels an overwhelming sense of happiness and fulfillment. Allison comments: “I pinch myself every day and still can’t believe this is our house. On Sunday, I was cleaning the kitchen, and I had the biggest smile on my face, just looking out of the window into the garden and thinking, 'This is my home.'”

Faced with high rent prices, Allison temporarily moved in with a friend; with her youngest daughter still living with her, this arrangement was not ideal. She began searching for a home and researching her options and joined the waiting list for Sherford’s shared ownership homes by Latimer. It wasn’t long until she was invited by Latimer to an open day that would change her life.

Allison moved into her new home on May 18th 2024, which is located in Phase 3 of the Sherford development. Although she didn't see the house in person, she committed to buying it off-plan, based on a floor plan and exterior view of her new home. Sherford draws from all that is good about traditional country living and architecture, combining quality homes and plentiful amenities, with abundant green space, within a safe and vibrant community, which made it really appealing.

Allison's new home is a stunning three-bedroom house with a beautiful garden, fulfilling her dream of walking straight from the kitchen into the garden. She remarks: "It's so peaceful here. The house, the garden, the environment—it's all just stunning. We have a long front drive and big front and back gardens. Even though I live opposite a building site at the moment, I don’t mind. I still find it peaceful and find the ongoing construction interesting rather than disruptive. The only problem is that I keep sitting in the garden when I should be doing other things.”

Allison’s home also boasts a brilliantly executed finish and an impressive kitchen diner. Alison comments: “The house is beautifully decorated. They really have thought of everything. I particularly enjoy the kitchen diner. I am thrilled with how thoughtfully everything has been designed.”

The neighbourhood is serene, boasting ample green spaces, including a dedicated dog walking park where residents can socialize. Beyond its tranquil settings, Sherford offers all the necessary amenities. The area also promises further growth and community, with 500-600 houses yet to be built, along with additional shops and schools. The vision for Sherford is to create a sustainable town with a unique identity and atmosphere. Allison shares: “I visited Sherford a few times for a stroll and absolutely fell in love. It’s so quiet here and there is so much green space. The dog walking park is fantastic. People walk their dogs, mingle, and chat. It feels very safe. It’s also exciting that more features are still to come and it’s great to be a part of it.”

Allison has met several of her neighbours, describing them as “absolutely gorgeous.” She comments: “The new development has cultivated a strong sense of togetherness. There is a real community spirit here, with everyone eager to get to know each other. I believe Sherford will grow into a truly lovely neighbourhood.”

Buying with shared ownership has been a fantastic experience for Allison. She purchased 31% of the property, investing £99,000 as a deposit. Allison reflects: "I've invested my money back into a property, which is the best thing I could have done. Every step of the way, I received unwavering support and guidance, making the process seamless. Latimer always returned my calls and emails promptly and the entire experience was incredibly smooth and straightforward. It was fantastic.”

She concludes: “I highly recommend shared ownership, along with the option to staircase and increase ownership over time. I am going to suggest it to my daughter.”

Allison is now planning a housewarming party, with one rule: everyone must take their shoes off when they come in.