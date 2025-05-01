First time buyers settle into their new home after finding everything they could ask for in Exeter

Jonathan and Kay have now settled into their new home at Lunar Rise in Exeter

A young couple are the latest buyers to have settled into their new home after finding everything they could have asked for at Taylor Wimpey’s Lunar Rise development in Exeter.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Rhymer (28), a Software Sales Executive, and Kay Barrera (29) an Energy Specialist, recently made the move from Barnstaple in North Devon to their first home together in Exeter.

The couple made the move to be closer to Kay’s place of work, but soon discovered several other benefits in choosing a new home at Lunar Rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previously renting and living with parents, Jonathan and Kay were looking for a new home in a good location that came with an excellent EPC rating and a contemporary style to meet the demands of modern day living.

Jonathan and Kay in their new home at Taylor Wimpey's Lunar Rise in Exeter

The couple decided on Lunar Rise due to its convenient distance from Kay’s work and Exeter town centre.

When asked why they chose Lunar Rise, the couple said: “The predicted EPC A-rating and forward-looking sustainability approach with the heat network was a big tick for us. Energy costs are particularly high now and seem set to increase, so we loved the idea of having a home where this burden would be less and the rewards would be felt in time.

“The homes at Lunar Rise include solar panels, triple-glazing, insulated cavity walls and EV charging points which were all bonus points and important considerations for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple went on to praise their Eynsford house type: “Compared to other three bedroom homes we looked at, the Eynsford stood out to us for its layout and size. We especially love the open plan lounge, the hallway and appreciate the spaciousness that the landing and bathrooms in particular offer.

“We also like the configuration of each of the upstairs bedrooms which are all big enough to accommodate double beds. Fortunately, we were involved early on in the process so we could tailor the home to our needs, it’s kitted out just as we wanted. It feels like a home we can comfortably grow into and really make our own.”

When asked why they chose a new build property, Kay replied: “Jonathan’s family had positive experiences with buying new build properties, so this bolstered our confidence to go for one too. When the opportunity to purchase at Lunar Rise came about, we couldn’t turn it down for the reasons mentioned above, especially the EPC factor, as this is something you’ll only realistically get with newly built homes.”

When asked to describe their buying journey with Taylor Wimpey, they replied: “We had a positive experience thanks to the sales team at Lunar Rise. They kept us in the loop on all the important developments throughout, clearly explained timelines, the next steps and answered any questions we had, which for us as first-time buyers was invaluable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to the future, Jonathan and Kay said: “We’re excited to see how things develop over the coming years. We are loving life in our new home, we're so happy with how things have turned out. We’re now in the process of truly making it into a home but there’s no rush!

“The best thing for us so far in the early days has been the quick and easy access to shops and amenities as we gradually set things up. Having previously lived in old and cold rented accommodation, coming back to a nice warm home is special and that is absolutely not something we take for granted!”

For more information about Lunar Rise and the homes available, please call 01483 940320 or visit taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/exeter/lunar-rise