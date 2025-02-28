Five easy ways to prevent window condensation without splurging on a dehumidifier

Condensation on windows

Window experts at Art Windows & Doors, have revealed 5 professional-approved tips for ridding your windows of condensation to protect your health and property.

Condensation is a major problem in the UK, affecting 1 in 5 properties in the country. The excess moisture in the air, combined with a lack of ventilation, leads to condensation forming on windows, causing damage to walls, furniture and even our health by increasing the risk of mould.

Allan Reid at Art Windows & Doors has explained how you can remove condensation from your windows without having to splurge on a dehumidifier.

“Condensation is a frequent problem, particularly during winter when the contrast between indoor and outdoor temperatures is at its peak. Though it might appear minor, the long-term impact can be considerable. If left unchecked, condensation can encourage mould growth, potentially harming both your property and your health. However, if you don’t have a dehumidifier or don’t want to splurge on one, there are easy ways to prevent condensation from seeping into your windows.”

Place a bowl of sodium bicarbonate by the window: “You likely already have a natural dehumidifier at home - bicarbonate of soda. Simply placing small bowls of it on windowsills can help absorb excess moisture in the air. Over time, you’ll see it harden, a sign that it’s working effectively. It’s an inexpensive and widely available solution, perfect for smaller rooms where it can help reduce humidity and prevent condensation.” Use rock salt in larger rooms: “For larger, less confined spaces, rock salt is a great option for tackling excess moisture. It naturally draws in dampness and can handle a higher volume, making it particularly useful in bigger rooms where condensation is an issue. You can pick some up at your local supermarket or order it in bulk online.” Take shorter showers: “If you frequently have long, hot showers, the excess steam can significantly raise indoor humidity levels. It’s best to keep showers short and use warm rather than very hot water. Make sure to ventilate the bathroom afterwards - either by opening a window or switching on an extractor fan - to help clear the moisture and prevent damp problems.” Buy humidity-absorbing plants: “Few people realise that certain plants, such as peace lilies and Boston ferns, naturally help absorb excess moisture from the air. You can find these plants at most home and garden shops, and they not only assist with humidity control but also improve the air quality in your home by removing pollutants.” Ventilate the home and use central heating conservatively: “While central heating keeps your home comfortable, it’s important to use it sensibly. Allowing fresh air to circulate, even in winter, can help maintain a healthier indoor environment. Briefly opening windows for at least an hour lets out moisture-laden air and brings in drier outdoor air.”

How to spot signs of damp in your home

“Keep an eye out for signs of excess moisture, such as water stains or mould, particularly in areas with poor ventilation. If left unaddressed, mould can become much harder to remove and may lead to both household damage and potential health concerns. However, if the problem becomes too severe to manage on your own, it's best to contact a professional. They can identify the root cause and recommend solutions, which may include resealing window panes or even refitting windows to prevent further moisture build-up.”