Five expert tips for a thriving garden on your holidays

It’s the time of year that many of us are heading off for a well-earned getaway. But before you pack your bags, it’s worth taking a few simple steps to ensure your garden doesn’t suffer in your absence; especially during the warmer, drier weeks of summer. A little pre-holiday preparation can make all the difference when it comes to keeping your garden happy and healthy.

To lend a hand, Alina Gordon, Marketing and Communications Executive, at Hozelock, the UK’s leading watering brand, is sharing her top tips to ensure your garden thrives even while you’re on holiday.

Install automatic watering

Keeping your garden hydrated while you're away is essential, especially during the summer and a smart irrigation system like the Hozelock Solar Select is a reliable and eco-friendly solution. 100% solar powered, the Solar Select works seamlessly with rainwater collectors like water butts and buckets to water up to 20 pots with no electrical outlet or tap required.

And with 13 pre-set watering programmes, it gives you full control over how long, how often, and how much your plants are watered while you’re away. It’s an ideal solution that gives you peace of mind while you’re on holiday knowing your plants are getting exactly what they need, when they need it.

Group container plants together

Move pots and planters into a more shaded area and group them close together. This not only reduces water loss through evaporation but also creates a more humid microclimate, helping your plants stay cooler and retain moisture. If you can, place them on trays filled with a layer of gravel and a little water to help boost humidity without leaving roots sitting in water. It also makes it easier for any automatic watering systems to reach them all at once, or neighbours that are keeping an eye on your garden.

Mulch to lock in moisture

Add a layer of mulch such as bark chips, compost, or straw around the base of plants. Mulch helps to reduce evaporation from the soil surface, regulate soil temperature, and suppress weed growth, which can otherwise compete with your plants for water. Apply mulch to damp soil just before you leave for best results, aiming for a depth of around 5–7cm to provide effective protection while you're away.

Tidy up before you travel

A quick garden tidy before you go can make a big difference. Remove any dead or dying foliage, faded flowers, or overgrown stems to reduce the demand on your plants while you're away. This not only helps them conserve energy and moisture, but also lowers the risk of pests or diseases while you’re not there to intervene.

It’s also a good idea to do a thorough weeding before you leave, especially for potted plants, as this ensures your plants won’t have to compete for water and nutrients. A well-maintained garden is much more likely to stay healthy while you enjoy your holiday.

Feed before you leave

Giving your plants a nutrient boost before your holiday can help them stay strong and healthy while you’re away. Apply a slow-release fertiliser to lawns, borders, and container plants a few days before you go; this ensures a steady supply of nutrients while you’re away, supporting root strength, flower production, and overall plant resilience. Avoid liquid feeds just before you leave, as they need regular watering to be effective. With the right feed, your plants will continue to thrive even if the weather turns dry.

So, with just bit of forward planning before you go away, you can return to a garden that’s thriving and not thirsty.