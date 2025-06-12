Five tips to help you get your lawn guest-ready this summer

You don’t need a perfect lawn to impress your guests, but, with a few simple steps and a bit of extra care, it’s easy to give it a boost

As the sun begins to shine and invitations start rolling in, so does the pressure to get your outdoor space in shape.

If your garden is playing host to guests this season, now’s the time to turn your attention to the lawn. After all, it’s the foundation of any beautiful garden gathering – but months of unpredictable weather can leave it looking lacklustre.

Thankfully, there are some simple but clever ways to revive your lawn ahead of summer celebrations. Here, Cheryl Harper, MD of Greensleeves Lawn Care, shares five tips to help you get guest-ready – including one expert solution for a near-instant glow-up.

1. Create a lawn flow zone

Instead of hoping guests won’t trample your lawn, plan for it. The best way to protect the grass during garden parties is to guide people gently across the space. You can do this by creating natural ‘flow zones’ – using lanterns, solar lights, low bunting or plots and planters to subtly direct foot traffic. Laying down temporary stepping stones or paths for walking routes to key areas like a drinks station or seating zone can prevent overuse in delicate areas of the lawn. This not only protects your grass from damage but also helps make the space feel more intentional and beautifully styled.

2. Pre-party pet patrol

Your lawn might have survived the worst of winter, but has it survived your pets? Dogs in particular can leave behind signs of damage – from yellow spots and bare patches to compacted soil caused by repeated play in the same area. If you’ve got a big garden gathering coming up, try giving your lawn a bit of a break from pet activity in the days or weeks beforehand. You can gently direct your furry friend’s attention to other parts of the garden using toys or temporary fencing, giving your grass time to recover. It’s also worth treating discoloured patches with a pet-safe lawn repair product so things look fresh and even on the big day.

3. Give the lawn a mini massage

A simple but often overlooked step before a summer event is aeration. Whether it’s a quick go-over with a garden fork or a more thorough job using a spiked roller or aerator shoes, giving your lawn this ‘mini massage’ can be hugely beneficial. It loosens compacted soil, improves water absorption and allows oxygen and nutrients to reach the roots more effectively. The result? A healthier-looking lawn that responds faster to other treatments – just what you need in the run-up to a wedding, party or family BBQ. For best results, follow up with watering or a light feed to help the lawn take full advantage of the extra breathing space.

4. Add a splash of seasonal camouflage

Let’s be honest – not every lawn can be picture-perfect in time for party season, and that’s okay. If your lawn has a few patchy or uneven areas, you can work with them rather than against them. Consider disguising problem spots with garden-friendly decor: outdoor rugs, moveable seating, flower-filled pots, pop-up gazebos or even a well-placed ice bucket stand. Not only do these features offer practical value for guests, but they also enhance the overall look of your garden and take the pressure off having a flawless lawn. A few stylish additions can turn imperfections into interesting focal points – and give your guests something to talk about.

5. Fast-track the fresh look

If time is short and your lawn needs a quick transformation, Greensleeves’ Green Bio Boost service is the perfect solution. This advanced treatment combines a unique blend of nutrients and organic biostimulants designed to enhance lawn colour, texture and overall health almost instantly. Within just a few days, you’ll notice a deeper, richer green and a visibly improved appearance – ideal if your event is just around the corner. But the benefits go beyond aesthetics. Green Bio Boost also works beneath the surface, supporting root development and soil vitality, which means longer-term improvements that last well after the party ends. It’s a smart, sustainable way to make your lawn the showstopper of your summer.

You don’t need a perfect lawn to impress your guests, but, with a few simple steps and a bit of extra care, it’s easy to give it a boost. A bit of planning now means less stress on the day – and a garden you’ll be proud to show off.

