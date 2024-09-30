Fix a waterlogged garden after downpour: Tips from landscaper

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An experienced landscaper shares expert advice on how to effectively tackle waterlogged gardens following recent heavy rainfall across the UK and Ireland. With a focus on simplicity and efficiency, they explain how one essential garden tool can resolve drainage issues and restore your garden to its former glory.

The UK and Ireland have seen torrential rain and heavy downpours this week, with more forecasted to come. Many homeowners are now facing the challenge of a waterlogged garden.

According to Robert Quinton, Landscape Expert and Owner of Construction Megastore, there’s no need to panic – the solution may be simpler than you think.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You only need one tool to get your garden back in shape – a good old-fashioned garden fork," says Robert. "Spiking your lawn with a garden fork is a quick and effective way to relieve waterlogging without needing expensive equipment."

How to Use a Garden Fork to Fix Waterlogging

Spike the lawn "Start by evenly spiking the lawn with your garden fork. Insert the fork about 4 to 6 inches into the ground, spacing each insertion roughly 4-6 inches apart. The small holes you create will help break up compacted soil and allow water to drain more freely through the ground." Focus on the worst-affected areas "Concentrate your efforts on the areas that are most waterlogged. This could be low spots where water tends to pool after heavy rainfall. The fork will improve drainage, giving the soil a chance to dry out." Apply sand if necessary "After spiking, if the lawn is particularly soggy, you can brush a thin layer of sand over the surface. This helps further improve drainage and prevent future water buildup."

Why It Works

"The garden fork is such a simple yet effective tool because it aerates the soil and loosens compacted ground, allowing excess water to escape," explains Robert. "It’s an easy fix for most homeowners dealing with soggy lawns."

Maintenance Tip

"While spiking your lawn can solve immediate waterlogging problems, regular lawn aeration is key to preventing water buildup in the future. Consider repeating this process a few times throughout the year, especially before and after heavy rain seasons."

Robert adds, "While this DIY method can work wonders, persistent drainage problems may need more professional intervention. However, for most waterlogged gardens, a garden fork is all you need to see quick results."