Flags for bags: Wimborne housebuilder flies the flag for upcycling

Members of Wimborne War on Waste giving Melody a tour

Dorset housebuilder Wyatt Homes recently partnered with a Wimborne environmental charity to transform disused flags from nearby developments into tote bags for the community.

Wimborne War on Waste received the flags from the Rivers Edge and Saxondale Gardens developments in the town as part of their mission to reduce single-use plastic and encourage the switch to reusable tote bags.

This donation further emphasises Wyatt Homes’ support for local causes and is part of a wider mission to give back to initiatives across Dorset.

Wimborne War on Waste was founded in January 2017 and aims to raise awareness about the environmental impact of single-use plastic through various events, talks and workshops.

Saxondale Garden's Sales Advisor, Melody Laitinen, with Wimborne War on Waste and the recycled Wyatt Homes flags

The charity specialises in delivering creative alternatives to single-use plastics, such as upcycled cable ties, flags, buntings and bags.

A spokesperson for Wimborne War on Waste said: “We want to inspire all to make simple, positive changes, to choose alternatives to single-use plastic and promote a more sustainable, ethical culture of consumption.

“All of our projects bring people together to work collaboratively, and aim to inspire everybody to rethink, reform new habits and do more to look after our precious planet.

“We’re grateful to Wyatt Homes for their generosity and commitment towards the development of the local community and promoting further environmental change.”

Shaun Pettitt, Managing Director at Wyatt Homes, said: “We are pleased to have supported Wimborne War on Waste in their efforts to spread awareness on environmental issues and this donation reaffirms our commitment to supporting local initiatives which assist us all to become more sustainable.

“Our pledge to work with local contractors and suppliers ensures that we not only build great homes, but also contribute positively to the communities in which we build.”

Wimborne is home to two exceptional Wyatt Homes developments, with Rivers Edge and Saxondale Gardens providing the perfect platform for luxury family life. Residents can enjoy having the New Forest National Park on their doorstep, and the charming town centre within walking distance.

With a blend of expertly-designed homes and breathtaking views on the banks of the River Stour, families are well-served by a number of high-quality schools, as well as the expert artisanship, precise attention to detail and premium finish in all aspects of every home.

For further details on Wyatt Homes, please visit https://wyatthomes.co.uk.

For more information on the Wimborne developments, please visit https://wyatthomes.co.uk/riversedge for Rivers Edge and https://wyatthomes.co.uk/saxondale-gardens for Saxondale Gardens.

For more information on Wimborne War on Waste, please visit https://planetwimborne.org/wimborne-war-waste.