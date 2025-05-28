Folkestone and Hythe named among top 20 UK areas with the highest number of vacant homes, according to new study

Empty homes are becoming an increasingly visible issue in towns and cities across the UK. Whether they’re left unoccupied due to inheritance delays, investment speculation, or disrepair, these properties can become a blight on neighbourhoods and a wasted resource amid the housing crisis. But have you ever wondered which areas in the UK have the highest number of vacant homes?

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new study, conducted by real estate experts at Five Star Cash Offer, who specialise in buying properties directly from homeowners looking to sell quickly, analysed housing data from 200 areas across the UK. They used government figures to determine which areas had the highest share of vacant homes in relation to the total housing stock.

To get the full picture, the researchers looked at the number of empty residential properties in each area and compared this to the total number of homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Folkestone and Hythe ranks 15th in the UK for vacant homes, with 2,110 out of 54,389 housing units standing empty. That gives the coastal district in Kent a vacancy rate of 3.88%, placing it just outside the top ten. The figure suggests that nearly one in every 25 homes is unoccupied—an eye-catching statistic for an area that has been undergoing regeneration and is often seen as a more affordable alternative to neighbouring commuter towns.

Folkestone and Hythe named among top 20 UK areas with the highest number of vacant homes

The relatively high vacancy rate could partly be linked to Folkestone’s growing reputation as a second-home hotspot, with scenic views and seaside appeal drawing in part-time residents. But it may also point to deeper structural issues, such as older housing stock in need of repair or properties sitting idle between lettings. As the district continues to attract newcomers and develop its arts and cultural offering, ensuring that more of its homes are actually lived in could be key to supporting long-term growth and community stability.

Meanwhile, Kingston upon Thames ranks 1st and has 3,303 empty homes out of a total of 70,527, giving it a vacancy rate of 4.68%. In second place is Liverpool, where 10,779 of the city’s 232,952 homes are unoccupied, equating to a 4.63% vacancy rate. Middlesbrough follows in third place, with 3,030 vacant properties from 65,749 homes, resulting in a 4.61% rate. Torbay, ranked fourth, has 3,135 empty homes from a total of 70,082, or 4.47%. In fifth place, Bolsover reports 1,693 vacant homes out of 38,636, giving it a vacancy rate of 4.38%.

Blackpool takes sixth position with 3,198 of its 73,328 homes sitting empty, a rate of 4.36%. Hartlepool is seventh, with 1,932 vacant homes out of 45,764, giving it a 4.22% vacancy rate. Portsmouth comes in eighth, with 3,702 homes unoccupied from 91,534, equating to 4.04%. Burnley ranks ninth, with 1,724 vacant properties out of 42,788, for a 4.03% rate. Rounding out the top ten is Preston, where 2,721 out of 67,655 homes are empty, resulting in a 4.02% vacancy rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the scale, Havant, Westminster, Wyre, Lewisham, Crawley, Solihull, Test Valley, Gravesham, Chichester, and Bexley reported the lowest vacancy rates in the country. All ten areas had fewer than two per cent of homes standing empty, suggesting stronger housing demand, more efficient usage, or perhaps better local housing policies in play.

Elsewhere, major cities performed variably in the rankings. Brighton and Hove placed 12th overall, indicating higher vacancy pressures than most would expect. County Durham came in at 24th, Oxford at 31st, Leeds at 33rd, and Nottingham at 40th. Meanwhile, Sheffield landed at 68th, Birmingham at 73rd, Bristol at 145th, and Manchester much further down the table at 179th.

List of top 10 areas with the most vacant homes in the study:

Rank Area Total housing units Vacant housing units Vacant Homes Rate 1 Kingston Upon Thames 70,527 3,303 4.68 2 Liverpool 232,952 10,779 4.63 3 Middlesbrough 65,749 3,030 4.61 4 Torbay 70,082 3,135 4.47 5 Bolsover 38,636 1,693 4.38 6 Blackpool 73,328 3,198 4.36 7 Hartlepool 45,764 1,932 4.22 8 Portsmouth 91,534 3,702 4.04 9 Burnley 42,788 1,724 4.03 10 Preston 67,655 2,721 4.02 15 Folkestone and Hythe 54,389 2,110 3.88