Four of the best thermal blinds and curtains this winter

The UK is set to experience temperatures of as low as -5 degrees Celsius from the beginning of November, with Scotland and parts of the North of England experiencing the coldest snaps so it's time to upgrade your window dressings.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Leading made-to-measure blinds and curtains retailer, Blinds 2go, is sharing its most popular thermal blinds and thermal curtains ahead of the ‘polar freeze’ and explaining why the right time is now to update your window dressings.

Chloe Dacosta, Design Manager at Blinds 2go explains the benefits of thermal lined windows: “Our blinds and curtains can reduce the amount of heat lost through the windows by up to 33% in the winter. Trapping in this heat instead of allowing it to escape through the glass means homeowners can not only enjoy warmer rooms, but cheaper bills too.

“Opting for double layered blinds or side tracked options mean you get even more bang for your buck, as these ranges work even harder to trap the heat in your home during the winter.

“Thermal blinds and curtains work by both trapping air within the fabric, and also by reflecting energy back to wherever the air is warmest. With properties that cleverly retain heat in the winter and expel it in the summer – they are a worthwhile investment now, before the cold weather really kicks in!”

The Best Thermal Blinds For 2024

A staple autumn home décor must-have is the TotalShade Blackout Peach Thermal Blind by Blinds 2go. A luxurious blind that offers abundant practicality, the blind’s sleek, warming palette makes it a perfect choice for the season. With both thermal and blackout qualities, honeycomb pleats and fully integrated frame system, this blind will help to trap heat in your home effortlessly.

From a brand new collection, the Christelle Cosmos Roller Blind by Blinds 2go and Liberty is a gorgeous 17th Century-inspired patterned blind with an optional thermal layer. Ideal for injecting style and character in your home, whilst still keeping it warm and energy efficient, this is a great choice for upgrading your window dressings this autumn and winter.

For extra energy retention and warmth, the Blinds 2go Double DuoShade Ivory Thermal Blind is a great, neutral choice – versatile to suit any home’s style. The two layers of honeycomb pockets trap twice the amount of air, helping to keep your home warm in winter and cool in summer. The soft ivory tone is a staple for winter décor, but also neutral enough to carry you through to summer and spring.

The Best Thermal Curtains For 2024

Patterns remain popular, and the William Morris Hyacinth Russet Curtains pair perfectly with the season. A rich and decadent design, these curtains have both blackout and thermal interlining options, making them the ideal cosy home addition to your space.

With earthy tones set to be a big interiors trend next year, now would be a great time to invest in rich and indulgent toned window dressings, bolstered with thermal lining and blackout properties ahead of the colder months. Make a statement at your window with the Alva Espresso Curtains, pairing them with light walls or blend in seamlessly with tonal colours and wooden furniture.

Discover more and shop here: https://www.blinds-2go.co.uk/