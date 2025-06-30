Free advice for first time buyers across the North West

First time buyers across the North West are invited to attend special events that could help them step onto the property ladder.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elan Homes is hosting events at Garrett Hall Fields in Tyldesley, Oak Grange in Congleton, and Towern Gardens, Darwen over the weekend of July 5 and 6 for aspiring homeowners.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris explained: “Buying your first home is a big move and there’s lot to think about including the type of property you want and need, to the size of the deposit you put down and the monthly mortgage repayments and energy bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having access to expert advice is crucial and our friendly, experienced sales team are happy to help throughout the buying journey. Independent financial advisors, with access to the entire mortgage market, will be on hand to explain the different mortgage products available and what the latest interest rates mean for buyers. We can also recommend solicitors who’ll manage the legal side of the purchase.”

The Berwick at Oak Grange in Congleton is well suited to first time buyers

Current availability at Garrett Hall Fields includes a Wareham style two-bedroom first floor apartment with parking, priced from £229,995, and a two-bedroom mid-terrace Leyton style home, priced from £269,995.

Over at Oak Grange there’s a choice of three-bedroom homes available. Prices start from £279,995 for an end-terrace Berwick style property.

Current prices at Tower Gardens start from £279,995 for a three-bedroom detached Marford style property. A future phase of the development is due to be released for sale later this year, offering a choice of two and three-bedroom homes to cater for local housing needs. Interest in these homes is expected to be high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selected homes at the developments hosting first time buyer events are available with a £10,000 deposit boost, subject to terms and conditions.

The Leyton Special at Garrett Hall Fields in Tyldesley makes a great first home

“Ahead of the events, we’d encourage buyers to use the mortgage checker on our website to help assess their finances,” Marie added.

“It’s a great tool as they simply input the purchase price, how much they’re looking to borrow and over how many years and it works out what the monthly mortgage repayments would be based on a range of interest rates. The beauty of it is that it doesn’t impact on credit scores

First time buyers are invited to join Elan at participating developments over the weekend of July 5 and 6.