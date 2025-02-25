Free Self-Build Event in Swindon: expert advice on timber frame homes

Stables Kitchen Oak Frame

- Saturday 8th March, 9am – 3pm, Swindon - Self-builders and home renovators are invited to a free, one-day special event dedicated to the benefits and practicalities of building with a structural timber frame.

Taking place on Saturday, 8th March 2025 at the National Self Build & Renovation Centre (NSBRC) in Swindon, the event offers invaluable insights from industry experts on everything from planning applications to eco-friendly heating solutions.

The event has been organised by Carpenter Oak, one of the UK’s leading designers and makers of timber frame projects - who have been helping self-builders turn their dreams into a reality for over 35 years.

Whether your design vision is currently on a Pinterest board - or plans are already underway - the event provides an invaluable opportunity to gain insights from a range of industry experts.

Managing Director at Carpenter Oak, Luke Copley-Wilkins, said: “The in-person event is designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and confidence needed to embark on their own timber-framed home projects. With a packed schedule of expert talks, workshops, and one-on-one consultation opportunities, this is an essential date for anyone considering a self-build project.”

Full address: The National Self Build & Renovation Centre, Lydiard Fields, Great Western Way, Swindon SN5 8UB

Date: Saturday, 8th March 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Entry: Free (lunch included)

Changes to the UK planning system: Get expert advice on securing planning permission in an evolving landscape - John Vale from Plan-A Planning and Development

Designing your timber frame home: Ben Hancock-Parr, Architect at Carpenter Oak Financing your dream home: Insights on funding a timber frame build - Tom McSherry from BuildStore

The build process: A step-by-step guide to constructing an oak-framed home, from foundations to glazing - Dan Wilson, Project Consultant at Carpenter Oak

Encapsulation systems: Understanding how to insulate and weatherproof your home - David Colman from Timber Innovations

Heating & Ventilation: Creating an efficient, sustainable heating system - Clarissa Youden from Total Home Environment

Attendees will also have the opportunity to book one-on-one follow-up consultations with the experts in attendance, ensuring tailored advice for their projects.

Register Your Interest

This is a free event, but spaces are limited. To secure your spot, visit Eventbrite.

Why timber?

Unlike other options like stone and steel, timber has a real warmth to it. The renewable properties of timber adds to its appeal, but there are many more reasons to choose it. It can instantly add character and breathe life into buildings being renovated, with the ability to create a bespoke, made to measure personalized solution.

is one of the most sustainable building materials which can be renewed and regrown – it is becoming an increasingly popular choice for that reason.

There are timber framed buildings across the world that are hundreds of years old, which speaks to their endurability, as well as why they feel traditional and lasting to us – exposed timber frames make beautiful homes.

For more information on the latest innovative timber-frame projects, visit www.carpenteroak.com.