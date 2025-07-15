Garden expert reveals how to use Feng Shui to create ideal outdoor space

Use seating wisely to create a hangout spot for you and your loved ones

The ancient Chinese practice is used to encourage positive energy and balance by designing spaces and arranging objects in a certain way.

And while traditionally more associated with interior design, the principles can be used to convert your garden into the perfect hangout space as summer approaches.

Sarah McCarthy of luxurious garden furniture specialists Luxus Home and Garden said: “Many of us like to spend more time outdoors during the warmer months of the year, and our gardens become more important.

“You don’t need to have a great amount of outdoor space to be able to create your own summer haven, you just need to know how to maximise the space you do have.

“The principles of Feng Shui have long been used to design harmonious spaces using five elements – wood, fire, earth, metal and water – and to utilise the complementary energies of yin and yang.

“You can try to divide spaces into separate zones to represent different aspects of your life, such as love, health and work, and use this as a base for where to place items such as garden furniture, plants and sports equipment.

“It’s also important to create free-flowing spaces with natural pathways to let the energy circulate, and you can also add relaxing sounds with items such as a bird bath or wind chimes.

“The good news is you don’t have to spend a fortune to achieve great results and now is as good a time as any to start transforming your garden into an idyllic space for summer.”

Five top tips to use Feng Shui to create an idyllic garden

1. Balance the five elements

Feng Shui is all about harmony and the five natural elements of wood, fire, earth, metal, and water are essential parts of this. When these are represented in your garden, they create a balanced and nurturing space.

Examples of wood could be wooden trellises, fire can take the form of lanterns, rocks or clay items can bring a touch of earth, while wind chimes and a pond or bird bath can introduce metal and water. Aim for a natural balance and do go overboard.

2. Map it out with the Bagua map

The Bagua map is a key Feng Shui tool that divides space into nine distinct zones tied to an area of your life, such as love, wealth and health.

South East (Wealth): Add a flowing water feature or lush, green plants.

South West (Love and relationships): Use pairs of items like chairs or rose bushes.

Centre (Health): Ground the space with earthy materials like stone or ceramic.

3. Create soft, free-flowing pathways

In Feng Shui, energy (otherwise known as chi) should move gently and not rush or get blocked. The best way to guide this flow is to use curved, natural pathways, avoid straight lines and let paths run around focal points such as trees or plants.

4. Embrace life and motion

The idea is that motion breathes energy and life into your space, so dynamic elements are used to keep the energy lively and positive. This includes wind chimes for sound and vibration, bird feeders and baths to attract birds and butterflies and water features to symbolise flow.

It’s also important to keep your plants healthy as dying or overgrown greenery and shrubs can block energy and harm the aesthetic.

5. Use seating wisely

It’s important to consider the purpose of everything in your garden and how to use it best. A good seating spot can provide a hangout spot for you to spend quality time with family and friends.

But be careful that it doesn’t block pathways or look out of place in your summer haven.