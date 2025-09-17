Gardeners have key role to play in preventing spread of invasives

Daniel Docking, Technical Manager at PCA

Experts from a national trade body are asking gardeners to understand the top three steps they can take to help prevent the spread of non-native plants such as Japanese Knotweed.

The Property Care Association (PCA) says home gardeners can play a vital role in protecting their properties from Invasive Non-Native Plants (INNPs) which can overrun gardens, damage driveways and spread to neighbouring homes.

The PCA’s Invasive Weed Control Group provides remediation advice to homeowners as well as setting out best practice and standards for specialist surveyors who work alongside construction, landscaping and property professionals.

Daniel Docking is Technical Manager of the PCA’s Invasive Weed Control Group.

Japanese Knotweed

He said: “While experienced gardeners have a keen eye for plant species, there are many plant families, such as gunnera, rhododendron and bamboo, that have ornamental and invasive varieties which can be confusing.

“As part of a recent government consultation, we’ve called for better plant labelling to help householders understand what they are buying and for nurseries and suppliers to adopt Biosecurity Management Plans to help ensure businesses are working to reduce the risk of invasive plants spreading through horticultural pathways.”

Three key steps gardeners can take to reduce the spread of INNPs:

1 – Know your nursery

Chat to the team at your local nursery or garden centre. Ask about their labelling systems and any steps they take to highlight invasive species. Many popular ornamental plants such as montbretia and Virgina creeper are regulated by Schedule 9 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 which prohibits the release of any animal or plant species into the wild.

2 – Seek support

There are a number of pathways by which INNPs can take root in your property. Keen-eyed gardeners who spot an invader are often the first line of defence in ensuring the issue is dealt with quickly and effectively.

It’s essential to know which plants you can safely tackle yourself and when to call in an expert, such as a member of PCA’s Invasive Weed Control Group. Some species, such as Japanese Knotweed, should always be dealt with by a professional.

3 – Watch your waste

Small fragments of INNPs, any seeds or rhizomes left in the soil can cause invasive species to reappear. In some cases, contaminated soil will need to be disposed of and has limited scope for reuse or recycling.

Talk to any contractors or waste disposal companies to ensure that contaminated soil is disposed of in a way that prevents further spread.

Alongside campaigning for better biosecurity and labelling to aid consumers, the PCA is calling on the Government to create incentives for low environmental impact remediation methods that avoid landfill and help prevent the environmental and economic harms caused by the spread of INNPs.

PCA Chief Executive Sarah Garry said: “We are seeing increasing evidence that waste soil containing invasive plant material is being diverted to quarry infill or land reclamation schemes rather than landfill.

“We believe there are solutions that combine environmental ambition with real-world deliverability and we’re asking the Government to consider creating incentives to promote innovation and investment in research and development.

“Gardeners and homeowners have a key role to play in asking contractors about the responsible and compliant disposal of contaminated soil as well as demonstrating demand for improved plant labelling to help remove horticultural pathways for INNPs.”