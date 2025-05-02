Gardeners to the rescue - how to create a heavenly haven for hedgehogs in your spring garden, as numbers dramatically decline

Trades to the Rescue

Hedgehogs need our help - and making your garden hedgehog friendly is a big step in the right direction. The humble hedgehog has been often voted Britain’s favourite wild animal, yet the charming critter has seen a drastic decline in population over the last 20 years.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, MyBuilder.com, the reliable way to hire tradespeople, is rallying its skilled community to support the cause. Tradespeople are often the quiet heroes of our streets and neighbourhoods, and now, they’re putting their skills and tools to use in a new way: Helping Britain’s homeowners give beloved hedgehogs a better chance at survival. To support those gardeners who want to turn their garden into a safe place for hedgehogs, skilled garden experts from MyBuilder have put together a guide of simple steps you can take in your garden to save the hedgehogs.

Hedgehog numbers have declined by a staggering 75 per cent in the last 20 years, largely due to their habitat being destroyed by housing developments and the expansion of urban areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MyBuilder data showed that sadly, a quarter of Brits have never seen a hedgehog in the wild - rising to 40 per cent of those aged 18-34 - yet 73 per cent of people in the UK would be interested in helping hedgehogs in their gardens.

To help raise awareness of the issue, the week commencing May 4th has been designated as “Hedgehog Awareness Week”, with the aim of educating Brits on how serious the issue is, and how they can support these stalwarts of British wildlife.

The MyBuilder guide has been put together by professionals who are passionate about helping bolster numbers of British hedgehogs. It’s part of a larger campaign by the company to raise awareness of the issue across the UK. Trades to the Rescue: Help the Hedgehogs Gardens are vital to keeping hedgehogs safe and protected, and significant improvements can be made while balancing it with the reality of what is achievable in the majority of British gardens. From building a hedgehog house, to providing access between gardens, there are options for everyone.

James Lewis, a gardening expert from MyBuilder.com, said that anyone with an outside space can take steps to support hedgehogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even if you only have a small garden or driveway area, there are improvements you can make to support hedgehogs. A really important step to take is to make sure that the animals can access your garden from other areas, so cutting a small hole in the bottom of fencing or hedging can be really beneficial to them. Building a hedgehog house is also a great way to help provide shelter and protection - and can easily be done with a small amount of timber.”

Sharon Jacobs, a senior nurse from Tiggywinkle’s, the world’s busiest wildlife hospital and a specialist in hedgehogs, said gardens are a vital resource to help the animals.

“This guide provides great basic steps for British gardeners to take to really create an area that is supportive to the safety and health of hedgehogs. On top of this, we would urge gardeners to take care when mowing, strimming, or hedgecutting. We see thousands of injuries from this sort of activity every year, and it can be easily avoided by checking the areas you are working on before starting.”

Here’s the MyBuilder.com expert guide on how to turn your garden into a hedgehog sanctuary at this time of year.

Leave some areas wild

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wild areas in your garden provide a natural food source and a place of nesting. Dedicate a small section of your garden and leave it to grow. Allowing dense plants, such as nettles, to grow will provide shelter for your hedgehogs throughout the months. You could even consider creating a “meadow edge” of wildflowers, which looks attractive while serving an ecological purpose.

Avoid using pesticides or slug pellets

Slug pellets are really harmful to hedgehogs so avoid using them. Hedgehogs eat slugs, so even if they don’t get to the pellets themselves, if they eat a slug that has, it can poison them. There are many natural ways to deter pests in your garden without causing any serious harm to welcome wildlife. “Beer traps” (bowls of beer sunk in the ground) are a good way to keep out slugs, or sprinkle coffee grounds round the base of plants.

Check your garden before mowing

You might be about to embrace No Mow May - but if you are mowing your lawn, check any areas of long grass before going ahead. Hedgehogs love the long grass, and could easily be sleeping or hiding in there. Walk through your lawn and check for hedgehogs before mowing, and mow slowly, giving hedgehogs a chance to hear the mower and flee in good time.

Build a hedgehog home

Hedgehog houses have become increasingly popular in recent years, and they are quick and easy to make. If you want to create a bespoke version, all you will need is a few bits of timber, a hammer, and some nails. The entrance to the home should be around 13cm x 13cm, with a total space of 25cm high and 35cm x 35cm inside. Never paint the inside of your hedgehog house, and avoid putting food inside it.

Cover drains

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uncovered drains can be a hazard for hedgehogs. They can easily fall in but they will struggle to get out without assistance - it’s important to keep your drains covered if possible. Cover them using a specific “manhole cover” used for drains, or using a water-filled bag on a more temporary basis.

Leave constant access

To make your garden hedgehog-friendly, it’s useful to make sure they can get in and out of your garden in the first place - hedgehogs are nocturnal and roam around 1-2km every night, so they will appreciate having a wide range of outdoor areas they can explore. To ensure this level of space for hedgehogs, cut out a 13cmx13cm hole at the bottom of your fence. Alternatively, you can dig a channel underneath your fence if you don’t want to put a hole through it. Obviously, check with your neighbours before doing this. To really help wildlife, consider replacing a fence with a hedge to allow easy access and provide shelter.

Consider losing a panel if you live in a new build

If you live in a new-build home, there is a chance that your fence is not animal-friendly. New-build homes have had problems with fences being built too tight together, which can prevent hedgehogs from accessing your garden. To mitigate this issue, consider losing a panel or two at the side of your fence.

For the full information on this campaign for Hedgehog Awareness Week, please visit https://www.mybuilder.com/blog/help-for-hedgehogs.