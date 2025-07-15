Get the David Bowie 1970s retro look for your home on a budget

Orange retro sofa

The 1970s have been making a comeback in interior design for a while with the shift away from pastels, crisp white and greys to embrace warmer tones and bolder prints

Revisiting design from years gone by is certainly not a new thing, and nostalgia interiors have been trending for a while.

Weaving vintage and retro nods into newer trends creates a stylish ‘new-stalgia’ vibe - celebrating the charms of yesteryear meeting functionality and tech advances of today.

Laura Carter from online retailer Furniturebox details eight interior tips which will ring the Changes and have your home looking groovy for (Golden) years to come.

Retro lamp

1 Make do and mend

There's been a resurgence of interest in vintage styles, driven in part by higher costs of living and wanting to be more eco-sustainable. This all makes us want to 'make do and mend' more - to fix up, recycle, and re-use - which gives more of an eclectic look to home design and fashion. The decor, the prints, the colours, the fashion and the music that suits those looks has all put the 70s right back into the public consciousness.

2 Don’t repeat the mistakes of your nan!

There was a lot wrong with the 1970s. No one wants to return to avocado bathrooms, gold flock wallpaper and shag carpets. The new vibe is more about embracing a few 70s-inspired elements for a more modern look.

Interiors expert Laura Carter

3 Gold frame mirrors for that gilded Bowie glam look

Nothing says elegance quite like a gilded mirror. These beauties can instantly elevate any room, adding a touch of glamour and sophistication. An ornate and decorative gold framed mirror can fit into various décor styles, from traditional to contemporary, so it’s no surprise these statement gold framed mirrors are having a resurgence. They can often be picked up cheaply at second hand shops and flea markets. Or why not spruce up a frame that is past its heyday with some gold leaf gilding?

4 Go for bold contrasting colours

Muted but bold contrasting colours such as mustard yellows, burnt oranges, teals and browns will give that 1970s vibe. A burnt orange velvet sofa perfectly captures the era but looks completely modern.

Retro 1970s living room

5 Don’t be afraid to mix colours and patterns

The 1970s were all about breaking the rules, so let your creativity run wild. Look for vintage décor and items such as retro lamps and macramé wall hangings. These pieces can add a playful touch to your space.

6 70s style rugs for rock star flair

A rug is a really simple addition you can add to any room to instantly add some retro vibes. Go for a boho floral Persian inspired rug for some hippie rockstar vibes or opt for arches and circle motifs for a more general vintage look. Mustard yellows, muted oranges or dusky green rugs will immediately add a 70s decor touch.

7 Go natural

Use natural materials in your accessories and furniture like linens, wood, macrame, beading and wicker.

8 Accent chairs

The wicker 'peacock chair' instantly screams retro vintage vibes and you can recreate that look in a budget-friendly way with some well-placed garden furniture. Pair these with Scandi-inspired and mid-century modern pieces for an up-to-date take on a retro 1970s home style.

* Learn more about 1970s design trends at the Furniturebox blog.