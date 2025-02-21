Grand Designs Live: Kevin McCloud returns to front revamped premier home design event - how to get tickets

Roomset at Grand Designs Live, London

Kevin McCloud will be back for a completely overhauled Grand Designs Live, the UK’s premier home design exhibition, which will be returning in a brand-new format to London ExCeL from May 2nd – 5th 2025.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The show promises to be the best yet, filled with expert advice and endless home design inspiration across a completely revamped show, rebuilt from the ground up for an unforgettable day out.

Over four exciting days, showgoers will have the chance to connect with a range of specialists on hand for one-to-one advice sessions, plus countless new product ranges to help spark new ideas to turn dream homes into reality.

Exciting features at this year’s show include:

Kevin McCloud at Grand Designs Live, London

The Grand House

Grand Designs Live’s star attraction is The Grand House, an immersive, cutting-edge residence that brings the world of Grand Designs to life. The inspiring build showcases state-of-the-art, low carbon emission technology in the push for net zero, offering a glimpse into the future of eco-friendly living.

The Grand House is expertly curated by top architects and interior designers, and its interactive features allow visitors to see firsthand how smart design can transform a space, putting the power to create a greener future right at their fingertips.

Visitors can wander through a selection of stunning rooms such as high-tech kitchens, serene living spaces and incredible garden retreats, all to inspire their next home project. Experts from a host of brands will also be on hand to offer advice and share stories behind their design decisions, such as Blanco, Nispero and Butler Hartwell.

New Dedicated Theatre & Expert Advice Offerings

Hosting an incredible array of experts, visitors can see an exciting and engaging lineup discuss everything from sustainability to innovation, whatever the nature of your home project, and hear how others have turned their dream renovation projects into a reality.

Content Hubs:

· Build and Renovation Theatre – with panel discussions covering everything from planning to execution

· Sustainability Theatre – hosted by Max McMurdo and honing in on the best ways to achieve your home build in a sustainable manner

· Kitchens and Bathroom Theatre – with content covering all aspects of kitchen and bathroom builds from the experts

· Home and Gardens Theatre – partnering with the Society of Garden Designers and British Institute of Interior Design, this will be the place to go for advice on indoor-outdoor living

The Build and Renovation, Kitchen and Bathroom, and Home and Gardens hubs will all also host ‘Advice Centres’, which offer free one-to-one advice for projects from independent experts.

Emerging Brands

A brand-new section of the show featuring fresh talent and the newest, most exciting products breaking into the market. This area is the perfect spot to explore what’s next in the world of home design and to find fresh inspiration for your build.

Architecture Advice Centre

Grand Designs Live will also be hosting the Architecture Advice Centre, where attendees can consult with experts on a one-to-one basis on a variety of topics to help them with their own grand design plans, including architecture, structural engineering and planning for self-builds and renovations for interiors, landscaping and outdoor living. The dedicated area is proudly partnered with Royal Institute of British Architects, ensuring top tier advice from industry professionals.

Kevin’s Green Heroes

The Green Heroes are back, featuring 10 brand new environmentally innovative products and three returning heroes, all specially selected by Kevin McCloud himself: Times Gang, Gomi Power Bank and Selfish Customs. Products can be found by the Sustainability Theatre, hosted by Max McMurdo.

Grand Designs at 25

Following 25 years of Grand Designs on TV, Grand Designs Live is celebrating with a huge mix of suppliers from over the years of the show will be attending, so visitors can get advice and purchase products they’ve seen on their screens!

Tickets are available to buy now from £12* via the Grand Designs Live website https://www.granddesignslive.com/ticket-info