Hall & Co opens show room at stunning Conwy development

Hall & Co Property has opened a new show home at its Y Bluen Goch development in Conwy.

The beautiful new show home gives house hunters the chance get a feel for life in one of North Wales’ most scenic locations, nestled between the Snowdonia mountains and the Conway coastline.

The first phase of the development is now complete, with half of the eight properties already sold. The remaining 16 homes will be complete by December this year.

A total of 24 homes are available at Y Bluen Goch, from charming two-bedroom cottages through to spacious three and four-bed family homes.

The show home features open-plan living areas, a contemporary kitchen with the latest appliances and elegant bathrooms. Energy efficiency was a focus for Hall & Co, with a range of sustainable features that help to reduce running costs while enhancing comfort.

Designed by Ollier Smurthwaite Architects, each of the homes at Y Bluen Goch take inspiration from the history of the area, with local materials including stone, render and slate.

Jamie Hall, Director at Hall & Co Property, said: “The development sits in one of the most desirable locations in North Wales, with views of the mountains to the south and the Irish Sea to the north, so we have seen a lot of interest ahead of the show home opening.

“Dwygfylchi’s peaceful village atmosphere, combined with easy access to local amenities, schools and outdoor activities makes it an ideal location for families, professionals and retirees alike. Half of the first eight properties have already sold so it’s great to be able to open the show home and give people a feel for life at Y Bluen Goch.”

The show home is open from 10am until 1pm every Friday, or by appointment. Prices start from £295,000.

